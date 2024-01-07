In Formula 1, all drivers use a fixed number that distinguishes them from others. The sport introduced the fixed number idea in 2014 to increase the recognisability of drivers on track for fans. In previous years, starting numbers were assigned based on finishing position in the previous year's world championship. Now, only the world champion can choose to change his starting number: he is offered to replace the permanent number with the magical #1, as recently done by Max Verstappen, who temporarily set aside the #33. All other drivers must remain faithful to their chosen number.

There is a particular story behind the choice of a specific starting number for many drivers. It's their lucky number or they keep a special memory of that number. In this article, Motorsport.com lists all the starting numbers for the 2023 Formula 1 season and the explanation behind them.

List of F1 driver starting numbers in 2023:

Will Max Verstappen drive with the number 1 in 2024?

As the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen has the right to choose start number 1. Immediately after clinching his first title in Abu Dhabi 2021, the Dutchman announced that he would replace his usual #33 with the magical 1. He will also opt for #1 in 2024. He previously revealed to Motorsport.com: “How many times do you get the chance to drive starting number 1 in your Formula 1 career? You never know. I can always go back to number 33 if I'm no longer world champion. But As long as I'm world champion, I'll use number 1 every year.”

Sebastian Vettel was the last driver to use the starting number 1 in 2014. In subsequent years, the title went to Lewis Hamilton, who remained with his number 44, or Nico Rosberg. The German hung up his helmet immediately after winning the world title and was therefore no longer able to ride with the number 1.

Why did Max Verstappen have #33?

In the years leading up to his first world title, Max Verstappen drove with the starting number 33 in Formula 1. The history of this choice is very simple: in his youth, the Dutchman had 3 as his lucky number. He also wanted to use it in F1, but the number had already been chosen by Daniel Ricciardo, who therefore had priority. Verstappen therefore decided to use number 33. “For double happiness”, he said on that occasion with a wink.

“As a child I raced with this number, so I thought it would be fun to use the number 33 in Formula 1 too,” he explained on social media, attaching a photo of an electric car he was driving in the family garden on which the number was visible. number 33. On other occasions in his career, Verstappen drove with a 3 as his starting number. In fact, in the European Formula 3 Championship, the Dutchman competed with the number 30, while on his debut with Toro Rosso in free practice for the 2014 Japanese GP, his car was marked with the number 38.

The starting number was also applied in his Twitter name @Max33Verstappen and in his hashtag #MaxV3rstapp3n.

F1 drivers' starting numbers for 2024 and the history of their choices

Logan Sargeant made his Formula 1 debut last year and chose the number 2 as his identifier for his adventure in the top series. A choice due to his past experiences: “I drove in Formula Renault with this starting number and I had a good season. The number 3 is my favorite number, but it is already in use. So why not a winning starting number of passed through Formula 1?”.

Daniel Ricciardo has chosen the number 3 since 2014 and it is a tribute to the number of multiple NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, the Australian's childhood hero. Ricciardo also had the opportunity to ride in a NASCAR driver's car at the 2021 United States GP weekend.

Lando Norris chose the number 4 for his McLaren adventure. The talented Briton explained before his F1 debut: “The story is that there isn't a story. It fits well with the hashtag #L4ndo, but it's not a number that I used in all racing classes.” Norris is a big fan of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and had considered using the #46 of him, but said he didn't want to be a “copycat” and therefore opted for the #4.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly opted for the number 10, with which the Frenchman won the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup title in 2013. He is also a big fan of footballer Zinedine Zidane, who played for the French national team wearing the number 10 , the one dedicated to playmakers.

Sergio Perez instead chose the number 10: as for Gasly, the origin is not in motorsport, but in football. The Mexican is in fact a big fan of Club America, in particular of former player Ivan Zamorano. The Chilean played with the number 11. “I liked how Bam-Bam played, how he scored. I became a fan of his and decided to run with that number. Until today, I have always used #11 everywhere, up to my address e-mail!”.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso uses the number 14, which has to do with an event from the distant past. On July 14, 1996, at the age of 14, he became world karting champion in a kart with the starting number 14. “From that moment I knew that 14 was my number,” he said.

Charles Leclerc competes in Formula 1 with the number 16. The Ferrari driver was born on 16 October (1997). Initially he would have preferred number 7, which however was already occupied by Kimi Raikkonen, while the second option was number 10, however already chosen by his friend Pierre Gasly. In the end the Monegasque chose 16 “because 1 plus 6 equals 7”.

Lance Stroll opted for the starting number 18. At the beginning of his career, the Canadian won the title in the Italian Formula 4 championship with this number. Furthermore, he made his Formula 1 debut with Williams shortly after his 18th birthday. “I'm a little superstitious, but I like to stick to the little things that are important to me. I don't want to change them,” the Canadian said.

Kevin Magnussen made his return to Formula 1 in 2022 as a last-minute replacement for Nikita Mazepin. The Dane did so with the starting number 20, with which he had already previously driven in his first two stints in Formula 1, namely those in McLaren, Renault and Haas. Magnussen won the Formula Renault 3.5 championship title with the #20 for DAMS in 2013 and decided to use that number in the premier class as well.

Alexander Albon returned to Formula 1 in 2022 after a season of absence, in which he was relegated to reserve driver status by Red Bull. He had to keep the starting number 23, which he also used in the first phase of his F1 career. In the world of sports, this is an iconic number. Basketball players LeBron James and Michael Jordan played with this jersey number, as did footballer David Beckham. Like colleague Lando Norris, Albon is a big fan of Valentino Rossi. In his karting days, the British Thai raced with his number 46, but decided to opt for half that number, believing he couldn't replicate the exploits of the 'Doctor'.

Guanyu Zhou, the only rookie on the Formula 1 starting grid in 2022, opted for the starting number 24. This number was last used in 2012, by Timo Glock, when the classic system was still in place of numbering based on the ranking. The Chinese chose this number as a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, of whom he is a big fan.

Nico Hülkenberg will continue to use the number 27, already used in the first phase of his F1 career. There is no particular story linked to the choice of this number: if you add the date of birth and the month, you arrive at 27: August 19, or 19 + 8.

Esteban Ocon uses the number 31, linked to memory, since he won his first karting title with it. For the Frenchman that is still one of his best years in his career. He also made his Formula 1 testing debut in October 2014 for Lotus with the number 31.

Yuki Tsunoda chose starting number 22 for his F1 debut with AlphaTauri. The Japanese driver used the #11 in his early years in karting and was keen to use it in Formula 1 too, but that starting number was already occupied by Sergio Perez. Tsunoda simply doubled the number and ended up with #22, previously used by Jenson Button.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton races with the number 44, the number used in karting. At the time, the young Lewis didn't know which racing number to choose, so he chose the number from the license plate of his father's car: F44. With this number he laid the foundations of his career and also wanted to use it in Formula 1. Even in the years in which he had the right to race with the number 1 as world champion, the Briton remained faithful to his old and familiar 44 .

Carlos Sainz gave his Ferrari the starting number 55, also used in Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren. “The S in my name is like a 5 and also the S in my last name, so that makes #55,” which in turn gives rise to a handy hashtag: #Carlo55ainz. Furthermore, 5 is his favorite number, but it was already occupied by Sebastian Vettel.” With this self-imposed pun, he arrived at 55.

George Russell uses the starting number 63. This too has a past origin: “My brother always went karting with the number 63, so this became our family number.” With a little creativity, the 63 can also be read as GR, which are the initials of the Mercedes driver, later also used for his logo on the helmet.

Valtteri Bottas instead chose number 77. Like many other drivers, the Finn wanted the lucky number 7, which however had already been chosen by Kimi Raikkonen, who had priority of choice having finished higher in the standings. Bottas therefore chose the 77, which he also cleverly applied in his personal merchandising through the Bo77as logo.

Oscar Piastri opted for the permanent starting number 81. He had previously used this number in his karting years. In reality, the Australian had started his career in the national karting series with number #11. As he rose through the ranks however he was forced to change the #11: another driver was already using this number. Piastri therefore opted for the number #81, later also used in the British F4 Championship and the Formula Renault Northern European Cup.

Which starting number cannot be used in Formula 1?

Formula 1 no longer allows driving with the number 17, in honor of Jules Bianchi, who was using that number at the time of his death following the Suzuka accident in 2014. As a tribute, F1 leaders have decided to retire this starting number.

How long does a driver retain the right to a starting number in F1?

A driver who leaves the series can still regain his old starting number for two years if he returns. During this period, the number cannot be used by another driver. For example, Fernando Alonso returned after two seasons of absence opting again for the #14. The same also applies to Alexander Albon still driving in the #23, Daniel Ricciardo in the #3, Kevin Magnussen in the #20 and Nico Hülkenberg in the #27. When a driver returns after an extended absence, he must choose a starting number again.

These starting numbers cannot be used in 2024: