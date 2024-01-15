The presentation calendar is almost complete

Mercedes and Alpine have respectively made an appointment to fans and enthusiasts on 14 and 7 February to learn about the shapes and colors of the F1 2024 cars. The Brackley team is coming off a winless 2023 – it hasn't happened since 2011 – and is confident that the W15 is a single-seater capable of cancel the failures of the W13 and W14 sisters.

According to what was communicated by Mercedes, the presentation scheduled for Valentine's Day will consist of a digital event at Silverstone which will obviously involve team principal Toto Wolff and drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

It is reasonable to expect, therefore, a ceremony in which the house of the three-pointed star will try tohide' in Red Bull style, then making the real appointment to discover the secrets of the W15 at the winter tests scheduled in Bahrain from 21st to 23rd February.

L'Alpinehowever, will present the A524 a week earlier on Wednesday 7 February in a field day for the French company given that the complete presentation of both the F1 car and the A424 LMD-h is scheduled, the hypercar expected to debut in the WEC in 2024 Alpine is 'trailing' behind Sauber and Williams who will currently be the teams to lead the way in terms of performance on Monday 5 February.