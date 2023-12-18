When next season's single-seaters will be revealed

The Christmas lunch in Maranello provided the first date to mark on the calendar as regards the presentation of the F1 2024 cars, the one most awaited by Italian fans given that the team principal of the Maranello Scuderia Frederic Vasseur made an appointment at February 13 to discover the shapes and colors of the Ferrari 2024.

Vasseur also added that several teams will remove the veils from their single-seaters after Ferrari, furthermore it will be necessary to evaluate whether once again some teams will play hide and seek presenting simple renderings with the new livery, referring to the tests in Bahrain – the dates are still to be defined – the unveiling of the aces up the sleeve studied at a design level in the CFD simulation and in the wind tunnel.

The calendar

Red Bull: date yet to be defined

Mercedes: date still to be defined

Ferrari: February 13th

McLaren: date still to be defined

Aston Martin: date yet to be defined

Alpine: date still to be defined

Williams: date still to be defined

AlphaTauri: date yet to be defined

Alfa Romeo: date still to be defined

Haas: date still to be defined