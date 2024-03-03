From Sakhir to Jeddah, all in less than a week. Formula 1 starts off strong and after having archived the Bahrain Grand Prix, it immediately returns to the track to compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, scheduled for 7 to 9 March.

Attention, also in this case it will be a weekend “earlier” by one day than usual: it will start on Thursday with the first two rounds of free practice, while on Saturday there will be Free Practice 3 and Qualifying which will define the starting grid. For the second time in a row the race will be held on Saturday, at 6pm Italian time.

Everyone is still chasing Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The winning duo beat Sakhir with a brace, but seemed less dominant than last season. Jeddah is a track that offers a less abrasive asphalt, so rivals could leverage this aspect to further reduce the distances in the race from the RB20s and try the first trick of the 2024 season.

Ferrari is the first contender in this sense, considering the first podium of the season and the first two positions behind the Red Bulls obtained in Bahrain. Second force, yes, but it will have to confirm itself as such and then go after the already launched RB20 born from the genius of Adrian Newey and his design staff.

Mercedes and McLaren are instead looking for redemption. Although both teams scored in the points on their first outing of the season, the expectations for them were much higher, especially in the race. The Woking team will find a track with many fast corners, the ones that were the bread and butter for the MCL60s in the second part of 2023. Will they be able to continue on that path?

Two other teams that will certainly not be able to sit on their laurels – which were missing in Bahrain – are Aston Martin and Racing Bulls. Both started with very different ambitions, they struggled in Sakhir. The team directed by Mike Krack took only 3 points against the podium achieved in 2023. The one based in Faenza, however, thought they could easily be in the points zone, but instead found themselves battling in the center group with Sauber, that was more surprising than expected.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

GP Saudi Arabia: the numbers from Jeddah

First edition of the Grand Prix: 2021

Number of race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6,174 meters

Overall race distance: 308.45 kilometers

Last winner: Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing, 2023)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, and Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Don't miss F1 with NordVPN

Click here to activate the NordVPN offer and watch F1 for free: take advantage of the offer and follow every Grand Prix without limitations, wherever you are. Take advantage of the 3 month free coupon: register now and receive your extra coupon within 24 hours, valid until June 20, 2024.

Don't let geographical restrictions deprive you of the adrenaline of Formula 1. With NordVPN you will be able to experience all the excitement of the 2024 World Championship. Whether you want to follow F1 for free, to access exclusive content or simply enjoy the season without worries, NordVPN can meet your needs.

Activate NordVPN now and start experiencing the passion of Formula 1 like never before! (CLICK HERE)

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Saudi Arabia GP: TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Thursday 7 March

Free Practice 1: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Free Practice 2: 6.00pm – 7.00pm

Friday 8 March

Free Practice 3: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Qualifying: 6.00pm – 7.00pm

Saturday 9 March

Race: 6pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Friday 8 March

Qualifying: 10pm

Saturday 9 March

Race: 9pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Thursday 7 March

Free Practice 1: 2.00pm – 3.30pm

Free Practice 2: 5.30pm – 7.00pm

Friday 8 March

Free Practice 3: 2.00pm – 3.30pm

Qualifying: 5.30pm – 7.00pm

Saturday 9 March

Race: 5.30pm