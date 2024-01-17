All timetables for 2024

The 2024 Formula 1 calendar is now full. The FIA ​​has in fact communicated the timetables that will be followed this season.

As we anticipated, the big news will concern races on Saturday: they will be a feature not only of Las Vegas, but also of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the first two events on the calendar, to respect Ramadan. Fasting in the sacred month for the Muslim religion begins on Sunday 10 March, the day on which the Saudi Arabian GP was scheduled, which was therefore brought forward to Saturday 9, consequently moving the inaugural Bahrain GP to 2 March.

FIA communication

This is the timetable communicated by the Federation.

As you can see, the times for the Sprint weekends (Shanghai, Miami, Red Bull Ring, Austin, Interlagos and Lusail) will be announced at a later date. In terms of timing, the start of the Melbourne GP is brought forward (in 2023 it started at 7am Italian time, in 2024 at 5am) and that of the Miami GP is postponed by half an hour (this year it will start at 10pm).