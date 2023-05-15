Now it’s our turn. Formula 1 is preparing to take part in the sixth event of the 2023 season and will do so on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track in Imola, home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

This year the big change compared to last season is linked to the return to the normal format, which does not include the presence of either the Shootout Sprint or the Sprint Race on Saturday. Everything as usual, therefore, with three free practice sessions spread over Friday and Saturday, then qualifying and the canonical race on Sunday.

Last year, however, the circuit that stands on the banks of the Santerno river hosted the first of three weekends of the 2022 season in which the riders had to carry out the Sprint Race. The Imola track, especially due to the width of the roadway, is not among the most suitable and this year we have returned to the classic format.

The situation in the standings is also very different from last season. In 2022 Ferrari was leading both the Drivers’ World Championship with Charles Leclerc and the Constructors’ World Championship. This year, however, the situation is diametrically opposite.

It is Red Bull Racing that dominates: so far 5 victories out of the 5 races held, with Max Verstappen author of 3 successes and Sergio Perez of the remaining 2. A broad, undisputed and certainly embarrassing domination for the opponents, who will arrive at Imola with lots of news. The Enzo e Dino Ferrari will be the arrival point of many evolution packages for many teams, being the first real appointment in the Old Continent near most of the headquarters of the teams that are divided between Great Britain and Italy.

The goal, for everyone apart from Red Bull, is to try to find those performances that were sought at the beginning of the season but not found for the most varied reasons. Ferrari will do it in front of its public with a second part of innovations to be introduced after the fund seen in Miami. Mercedes will do it, which should put a sort of B version of the W14 on the track. But not only.

In short, all the conditions are in place to make this weekend interesting to say the least. All against Red Bull, as always happens from 2022 to this part. The question is, will opponent updates be enough to make this season more open?

GP of Emilia Romagna: all the numbers from Imola

First Grand Prix held: 1980

Runway length: 4,909 metres

Total number of race laps: 63

Race distance: 309,049 km

Record lap: 1’15″484 (Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes W11, 2020)

GP of Emilia Romagna: TV schedules and LIVE broadcasts

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 19th May

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 20 May

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 21st May

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 Schedule (Live)

Saturday 20 May

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 21st May

Race: 3.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 19th May

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 16:30 – 18:00

Saturday 20 May

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifications: 15.30 – 17.00

Sunday 21st May

Race: 2.30 pm