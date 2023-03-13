We had the first taste of the 2023 season, and the scent was of an all-Red Bull taste. Now, however, Formula 1 will offer us a different challenge, a different track than Sakhir: Jeddah, home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Thus begins the hunt for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s RB19s. Red Bull Racing took full loot (of course, minus the fastest lap point…) at Sakhir and now has the clear intention of repeating itself on a track with diametrically opposite characteristics.

The question to ask now is: will Red Bull have the same advantage seen in Bahrain or, on a different track, will the opponents be closer? The second part of the question, if it proves to be real, could make Ferrari happy.

The Maranello team must redeem an opaque test in terms of results, with Charles Leclerc retired in Sakhir and Carlos Sainz Jr. far from the standards of his teammate. Jeddah is a motor track and the 066/7 immediately proved to be up to it in the first outing of the season.

Who seeks confirmation is Aston Martin Racing. The Silverstone team is back from a great podium with Fernando Alonso. The AMR23 was undoubtedly born well: perhaps not irresistible on the flying lap, but a fury on race pace, especially with the harder compounds. Furthermore, in Saudi Arabia he will be able to count on a Lance Stroll who is closer to 100% fitness after the bike accident that debilitated him before the pre-season tests at the end of February.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Big question marks also regarding Mercedes. The W14 was born wrong and in Brackley they are working hard to revolutionize it and not throw away an entire championship after doing so in 2022. Eyes also on other teams that will have to respond more vigorously after an uphill start: let’s talk about Alpine – which but in the race he showed something good – and McLaren.

On the other hand, confirmations are awaited regarding Alfa Romeo Racing, already in the points at Sakhir, as well as Williams. For the FW45, another important test on a track that will favor top speeds. The Grove car made a great impression in Sakhir not only with Alexander Albon, but also with rookie Logan Sargeant. Will it be able to repeat itself?

Jeddah: the numbers of the Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton Photo by: Monster Energy

First edition of the Grand Prix: 2021

Record lap: 1’30″734 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12)

Number of race laps: 50

Length of the circuit: 6,174 meters

Overall race distance: 308.45 kilometres

Last winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing, 2022)

GP Saudi Arabia: TV times (Italian time)

Start of the race, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 in the lead Photo by: Erik Junius

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 17 March

Free Practice 1: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Free Practice 2: 18:00 – 19:00

Saturday 18 March

Free Practice 3: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Qualifications: 6.00pm – 7.00pm

Sunday 19 March

Race: 18:00 – 21:00

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 18 March

Qualifications: 21.00

Sunday 19 March

Race: 8.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 17 March

Free Practice 1: 2.00pm – 3.40pm

Free Practice 2: 5.30pm – 7.10pm

Saturday 18 March

Free Practice 3: 2.00pm – 3.40pm

Qualifying: 5.30pm – 7.10pm

Sunday 19 March

Race: 5.30pm – 9.10pm