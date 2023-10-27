The American Formula 1 tour continues. After leaving Austin, home of the United States Grand Prix, the world champion Circus is preparing to take part in the Mexico City Grand Prix on the track named in memory of the Rodriguez brothers, as well as the home race of one of the most discussed drivers of the moment: Sergio Perez.
Red Bull has nothing more to ask of this season, having already won everything there is to win in terms of world championship titles. Perez, however, is under the magnifying glass of the leaders of the Milton Keynes team for a collapsed performance after an excellent start to the season.
Once he realized that he was the only possible – but not therefore credible – opponent of Max Verstappen, Checo put together a series of weekends to forget, so much so that his contract still valid for next season was called into question especially after Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Perez will have to give a signal in the umpteenth test of a very long season and, perhaps, draw that extra energy to hold on to a seat that he had won years ago thanks to his abilities shown in a team like Force India – Racing Point .
Behind the kings of the season, the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship is heating up more and more, with Mercedes, Ferrari and third-place McLaren taking the limelight. A sort of opportunity to understand who could be the best placed team among Red Bull’s pursuers.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Mexican Grand Prix: Hermanos Rodriguez’s numbers
First Grand Prix held: 1963
Track length: 4,304 meters
Expected number of laps: 71
Overall race distance: 305,354 kilometers
DRS zones: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)
Record lap: 1’17″774 (Valtteri BottasMercedes 2021)
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Mexico City Grand Prix: TV schedules (Italian time)
Sky schedule (Live)
Friday 27 October
Free Practice 1: 8.30pm – 9.30pm
Free Practice 2: 00:00 – 01:00
Saturday 28 October
Free Practice 3: 7.30pm – 8.30pm
Qualifying: 11.00pm – 12.00am
Sunday 29 October
Race: 9pm
TV8 schedule (Live)
Saturday 28 October
Qualifying: 11.00pm – 12.00am
Sunday 29 October
Race: 9pm
Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)
Friday 27 October
Free Practice 1: 8.00pm – 9.40pm
Free Practice 2: 11.30pm – 1.10am
To follow the LIVE Live broadcast of Free Practice 1 click here
To follow the LIVE Live broadcast of Free Practice 2 click here
Saturday 28 October
Free Practice 3: 7.00pm – 8.40pm
Qualifying: 10.30pm – 12.10am
Sunday 29 October
Race: 8.30pm
#Sky #TV8 #times #Mexico #City