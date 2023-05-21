The devastating wave of bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna forced Formula 1 to raise the white flag and cancel the sixth round of the 2023 season, scheduled for this weekend at the Imola circuit.

However, the protagonists of the World Championship won’t have to wait too long to get back into action, because one of the most historic appointments on the entire calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix, will get underway on Friday. As mentioned, we start from Friday, because Formula 1 has broken the old tradition that on the roads of the Principality wanted it on the track from Thursday, with a break on Friday instead.

The nature of the Monegasque city track, which makes overtaking almost impossible, represents a great opportunity for the competition to try and stop the overwhelming power of the Red Bulls, who have won all five GPs so far, but in qualifying they don’t seem to have the same excessive power which they then show on Sundays.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, fights with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

There are therefore all the prerequisites for witnessing a literally fiery qualifying, given that often in Monaco the starting order is very similar to the finish order and that even with strategies it is very complicated to try to recover positions.

With some rare exceptions, as happened for example last year to the Ferraris, who were unable to bring home the victory after monopolizing the front row. Indeed, we can bet that Charles Leclerc will want to try in every way to overturn this cabal, given that he has been signing pole position on his home track for two years, but then fails to materialize on Sunday.

However, Sergio Perez will also certainly want to try to repeat the success of 2022, given that he is currently in contention for the title with his teammate Max Verstappen and this would be a good opportunity to shorten the standings. Without forgetting that Mercedes will bring the B version of the W14 which should have made its debut at Imola, so it will be interesting to evaluate its potential.

Monaco GP: all the numbers from the Principality



First Grand Prix held: 1950

Runway length: 3,337 meters

Total number of race laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286 km

Record lap: 1’12″909 (Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes W11, 2021)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Monaco GP: TV schedules and LIVE broadcasts

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 26th May



Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 27 May

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 28 May

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 27 May

Qualifications: 18:30 – 19:30

Sunday 28 May

Race: 18.00

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 26th May

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 16:30 – 18:00

Saturday 27 May

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifications: 15.30 – 17.00

Sunday 28 May

Race: 2.30 pm