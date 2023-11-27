Sargeant costs Williams 4 million in damages

It was a year of excess for Formula 1 rookies: there were those who did very badly, like Nyck de Vries, those who did very well, like Oscar Piastri; and then there’s Logan Sargeantwhich stands between the two but its year certainly leans more towards rejection.

The American from Williams took home the little coveted prize of “junkyard” of 2023. In 22 weekends, it accumulated 4,333,000 euros in damages, “signing” two of the four most expensive accidents of the season (those in Q3 at Zandvoort and in Q1 at Suzuka). You learn it from Redditwhere the user basspro24chevy has drawn up a detailed classification of all the damages reported to the teams by the 21 regular drivers who drove in the 2023 World Championship.

In second place in this curious ranking is Carlos Sainz, with 3,644,000 euros. But be careful, because it is a fact that must be taken with a pinch of salt: the Las Vegas disaster, which cost 1,225,000 euros and certainly occurred through no fault of his, weighs a third on the Spaniard; The damage suffered to Yas Marina was also heavy due to having passed over a disconnected route. Following, Perez, Ocon and Stroll, while Charles Leclerc is tenth, on whom the blow from Zandvoort weighs heavily. Here too, the difference between Max is sensational Verstappen and Sergio Perez: while the Mexican costs Red Bull 3,224,000 euros, the world champion is clearly last in terms of damage caused, with “only” 345,000 euros.

The future of Sargeant

Sargeant, without Austin’s penalties, would have ended the year with zero points. Of course, Williams didn’t offer great chances of getting into the top-10, but Alex Albon brought the Grove team 27 of the 28 points in the Constructors’ Ranking, inflicting a very painful qualifying blow on his teammate: 22-0 on Saturday (or Friday ). And now, despite team principal James Vowles applauding him at the end of the Abu Dhabi race, the Briton has taken a few days to decide the future of the 2000 class in Formula 1. rookie the only vacant seat remains for 2024.