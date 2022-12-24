2022 is now drawing to a close and the week preceding the Christmas holidays has already placed the first pieces as regards the car presentations 2023 expected in Bahrain from 23 to 25 February for the only three days of winter tests that will precede the season debut scheduled in Sakhir as for two years now from 3 to 5 March.

At the moment the first team that will unveil the 2023 car will be theAlpha Tauri who chose the suggestive setting of New York to present the AT04 which will be entrusted to the newcomer Nyck De Vries and the now veteran Yuki Tsunoda. Red Bull’s ‘little sister’ will be presented on Saturday 11 February.

The following week will open on Monday 13 with the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR23 which will be the new flame of Fernando Alonso who will be Lance Stroll’s new boxmate after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from F1. The emerald green car will be presented at the new headquarters in Silverstone. The next day on Valentine’s Day it will be the turn of the Ferrari, which in all probability will unveil the 675 project at Imola to allow Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to get on track immediately. The calendar of presentations is being updated below.

Presentation calendar F1 2023

February 11: AlphaTauri (AT04)

February 13: Aston Martin (AMR23)

February 14: Ferrari (project 675, name yet to be defined)

Red Bull (RB19): to be confirmed

Mercedes (W14): to be confirmed

McLaren (MCL37): to be confirmed

Alfa Romeo (C43): to be confirmed

Alpine (A523): to be confirmed

Haas (VF23): TBC

Williams (FW45): to be confirmed