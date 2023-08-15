F1 went on vacation with 12 GPs held, 1 unfortunately canceled due to flooding (our appointment in Imola) and 10 races still on the calendar. On paper it would still be an eternity, but by now we can already think about 2024 why Max Verstappen and Red Bull have made a vacuum. The question is not when the arithmetic victory of this literally dominated World Cup will arrive. They are obviously leading the ranking of 5 Tops of this first part of the season. Here is the detail.