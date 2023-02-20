The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is at the starting line. This year, before the 23 appointments that make up the calendar, the protagonists of the world champion Circus will be on stage in Sakhir, Bahrain, to carry out the only pre-season test.

The Sakhir track will host three days of testing in which all the teams will be able to line up the new single-seaters to test reliability, innovations and set-ups in view of the first round of the 2023 World Championship, scheduled for the following week, again on the Bahrain track.

All three days, the first of these on Thursday 23 February, will begin with the green light in the pit lane at 8:00 am Italian in the morning, and will end at 17:30.

There is great expectation to see the new single-seaters presented in recent days at work, but also to discover the real forms of the Red Bull RB19, the only one still being hidden despite the presentation in New York and the fiming day which remained off limits to the eyes prying took place on the British track of Silverstone.

Below you will find the TV times, with Sky broadcasting all three days in full, but also those of the LIVE broadcasts that Motorsport.com will offer you, as it does every year.

Sakhir 2023 pre-season tests – F1: Italian timetables

Sky schedule

Thursday 23 February

Start: 8:00

End at 17:30

Friday 24 February

Start: 8:00

End: 17:30

Saturday 25 February

Start: 8:00

End: 17:30

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Thursday 23 February

Start: 7:30

End at 17:40

Friday 24 February

Start: 7:30

End: 17:40

Saturday 25 February

Start: 7:30

End: 17:40