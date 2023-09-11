The European season of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship ended with the Italian Grand Prix and now it’s time for long journeys, for distant but still fascinating tracks. The first stop of the world championship Circus is Singapore, Marina Bay. A different route from the one we learned about last year because it has been revised.

4 fewer corners, from 23 to 19, reduced length and revised layout compared to 2022, but Marina Bay remains one of the most challenging tracks from a physical point of view of the entire calendar. Just think that at the end of the race the riders can lose up to 3 kilograms of weight due to its hardness.

It will be a difficult test for everyone, but Red Bull Racing has the specific objective of scoring the 15th consecutive victory after having won all the races this season thanks to 12 successes for Max Verstappen and 2 for Sergio Perez.

That’s not all, because Max Verstappen beat Sebastian Vettel’s longest consecutive win streak in Monza, reaching 10 successes. It’s clear that in Singapore the 2-time world champion will have the opportunity to build on his new record and it’s an opportunity he will try not to miss.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

Singapore will also be another step towards the 2023 world titles for the Milton Keynes team. Neither of the two, neither the Drivers nor the Manufacturers, is any longer in question. But artimetics has not yet proved Christian Horner’s team right. It’s only a question of time, but in England they want to make sure that the run-up lasts as little time as possible.

The real fight will break out to gain the upper hand and become the second stable force of the second part of the season. Many teams are competing, starting with Mercedes – second in the Constructors’ World Championship – and Ferrari, which thanks to the podium obtained in Monza by Carlos Sainz Jr. managed to overtake Aston Martin and climb to third place behind the German manufacturer.

This, however, is not enough for the Prancing Horse. The ambition, although not flaunted, is still to try to win at least one race and end the season in the best possible way, thus awaiting the 2024 single-seater which should be a clean break with the present and the recent past to return to fighting with Red Bull and win.

This weekend it will be reasonable to expect important responses also from McLaren, which came out in the open in the summer and is now eager to maintain high standards, but also from Alpine, this year often fluctuating enough to disappoint Luca De Meo’s expectations and convince him to revolutionize the team leaders.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Singapore GP 2023: the numbers from Marina Bay

First Grand Prix held: 2008

Track length: TBC (track magazine)

Expected number of laps:62

Overall race distance: TBC (track magazine)

DRS zones: 3 (Sector 1, 2 and 3)

Record lap: TBC (Track magazine)

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

Singapore Grand Prix 2023: TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 15 September

Free Practice 1: 11.30am – 12.30pm

Free Practice 2: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Saturday 16 September

Free Practice 3: 11.30am – 12.30pm

Qualifying: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Sunday 17 September

Race: 2.00pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 16 September

Qualifying: 7pm

Sunday 17 September

Race: 7pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 15 September

Free Practice 1: 11.00am – 12.40pm

Free Practice 2: 2.30pm – 4.10pm

Saturday 16 September

Free Practice 3: 11.00am – 12.40pm

Qualifying: 2.30pm – 4.10pm

Sunday 17 September

Race: 1.30pm