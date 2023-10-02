Two years after the last 2021 edition, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix returns and will be held on the Losail track. This is not one of the usual events outside Europe, because this weekend will have several points of interest.

First of all the weekend format. The classic one will be set aside to make room for Qualifying moved to Friday and to dedicate Saturday to the “Sprint” rounds, i.e. the Sprint Shootout which will then define the starting grid for the Sprint Race scheduled for the local afternoon. On Sunday, however, the usual appointment is with the traditional race.

In addition to the format there will be much more. Max Verstappen could become world champion for the third time in his career as early as this weekend. He could add the third star to his helmet in the Sprint Race, if certain conditions arise that would lead him to become mathematically unattainable for all his opponents.

But that’s not all, because Sergio Perez will be called upon to give yet another sign of recovery after a dark period that has lasted for a long, long time. His contract talks about another guaranteed season with Red Bull Racing, but the return to racing of Ricciardo (who will not race at Losail because he is still injured with his hand) and the good performances of Liam Lawson have put him under further pressure. Lewis Hamilton, third in the World Championship, is 33 points behind him.

Under the magnifying glass of the weekend there will also be the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Red Bull won the title in Japan a couple of weeks ago, but Mercedes and Ferrari are competing for second place and have every intention of fighting until the last corner of the last race to gain a place that would give morale in view of the winter and the 2024 season.

Mercedes today has a 20-point advantage over Ferrari, but the Maranello team is making a comeback thanks to the introduction of important innovations on the SF-23 and the newfound talent of its drivers, now more in tune with the vehicle than in the first half of the season.

Speaking of challenges in the Constructors’ Championship, there will be the one between Aston Martin Racing and McLaren, with the Silverstone team trying to defend fourth position after being ousted first by Mercedes and then by Ferrari. The team directed by Andrea Stella has been making a comeback since this summer thanks to the introduction of a package of innovations that has never been so successful, but the road ahead for the comeback is still long: the two teams are separated by 49 points when they miss six races at the end of the season.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, and Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Qatar GP 2023: Losail numbers

First Grand Prix held: 2021

Track length: 5,419 meters

Expected number of laps: 57

Overall race distance: 308,611 kilometers

DRS zones: 1 (Sector 1)

Record lap: TBD – modified track

Top three qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, in Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Qatar GP 2023: TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 6 October

Free Practice 1: 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Qualifying: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

Saturday 7 October

Sprint Shootout: 3pm – 3.44pm

Sprint Race: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Sunday 8 October

Race: 7pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Friday 6 October

Qualifying: 10pm

Saturday 7 October

Shootout Sprint: 7.30pm

Sprint Race: 9.30pm

Sunday 8 October

Race: 10pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 6 October

Free Practice 1: 3.00pm – 4.40pm

Qualifying: 6.30pm – 8.10pm

Saturday 7 October

Sprint Shootout: 2.30pm – 3.54pm

Sprint Race: 7.00pm – 8.40pm

Sunday 8 October

Race: 6.30pm