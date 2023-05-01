The month of pause observed by Formula 1 ended last weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and now the world champion Circus is preparing for a spring tour de force which – after Baku – will take it to fly over the Atlantic Ocean to land in Florida, United States, for the second edition of the Miami Grand Prix.

The city in the south-east of the States, where the street circuit designed around the NFL Miami Dolphins stadium is located, will re-propose the usual format, the one with three rounds of free practice, Qualifying and Sunday’s race one week after the debut of the new one, approved just a week ago by the F1 Commission and verified (with varying considerations by insiders) on the track in Baku.

Red Bull comes to Miami as a great and natural favorite after winning the first 4 races of the season, equally divided between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The RB19s continue to have a huge lead over all the others, especially in the race thanks to their impressive tire management and pace.

Ferrari, on the other hand, will have to confirm the good things and progress it showed in Azerbaijan. It was the Reds, above all with Charles Leclerc at the wheel, that turned out to be the second force over the citizen of Baku, holding off an even excellent Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, super in the race and in tire management.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A different, more incisive weekend is expected from Carlos Sainz Jr. literally outclassed by his teammate, and the same goes for Lance Stroll. After an interim race, Mercedes wants to go back to fighting for the podium, but, in truth, its expectation is entirely aimed at Imola, when the W14 should arrive, revolutionized in terms of concepts and, according to what transpires from Brackley, also in terms of performance .

That’s not all, because after the first – significant – steps forward shown in Azerbaijan, it is reasonable to expect something more from McLaren as well. The Woking team in Baku scored points with Lando Norris and came close to them with Oscar Piastri. The new fund seems to be working and other important news should arrive in Miami to make MCL60 progress.

GP of Miami: data and track numbers

First GP held by F1: 2022

Runway length: 5,412 meters

RPM: 57

Race distance: 308.326 kilometers

Track record: 1’31″361 (Max Verstappen, 2022)

Last winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing, RB18)

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Miami GP: TV schedules and times (Italian time)

Sky Sport Schedule (Live)

Friday 5th May

Free Practice 1: 8.30pm – 9.30pm

Free Practice 2: 00:00 – 1:00

Saturday 6th May

Free Practice 3: 6.30pm – 7.30pm

Qualifications: 10.00pm – 11.00pm

Sunday 7 May

Race: 21:30

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 6th May

Qualifications: 11.30pm

Sunday 7 May

Race: 11.30pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 5th May

Free Practice 1: 8.00pm – 9.30pm

Free Practice 2: 11.30pm – 1am

Saturday 6th May

Free Practice 3: 18:00 – 19:30

Qualifications: 21:30 – 23:00

Sunday 7 May

Race: 21:00