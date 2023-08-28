Finally it’s our turn. After the missed Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola – canceled due to bad weather that hit the region – Monza is ready to host the Italian Grand Prix, the last European round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Monza International Circuit could be the scene of a new record: the one that Max Verstappen could achieve if he were to win the grand prix, i.e. become the driver capable of signing the most consecutive victories in a single Formula 1 season.

At Zandvoort, the Dutchman took his ninth success, tying the record that now belongs to him, but in cohabitation with Sebastian Vettel, another driver who made Red Bull Racing history. It is now only a matter of time for Verstappen to win his third world title. Curiosity moves towards the many records that he will be able to try to beat this season to further enter the Olympus of Formula 1.

Sergio Perez, on the other hand, will try to get out of the dark tunnel he entered in Miami and hasn’t come out of yet. The second position in the Drivers’ World Championship is still in his hands, but the gap from his teammate, 138 points, is a precise snapshot of how and how much he is struggling despite having the best car of the lot at his disposal.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, with his trophy Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

For Ferrari, Monza will have to be not only the home race, but above all the one of redemption after a complex weekend in Zandvoort to say the least. The presence of its fans will have to encourage the Prancing Horse, hoping that the SF-23s will be able to adapt well to the Brianza track to be able to have their say for a position on the podium.

But the fight to be the second force of the season will also continue in Lombardy, because Aston Martin is once again making its voice big with second place taken by an amazing Fernando Alonso. Mercedes will try to make up for it after having thrown away a great opportunity to consolidate the second position in the Constructors’ World Championship on the Zandvoort track and McLaren will try to confirm the progress also on a track with low aerodynamic load.

In short, although the 2023 titles are already well directed towards Milton Keynes and the Verstappen house, the World Championship still provides interesting ideas for a European season that is about to end with the most awaited race by the Italians.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Italian GP 2023: the numbers from Monza

First Grand Prix held: 1950

Runway length: 5,793 meters

Expected number of rounds: 53

Overall race distance: 306,720 kilometres

DRS zones: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)

Record lap: 1’21″046 (Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Ferrari F2004)

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, fights with Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Italian GP 2023: the television schedules

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 1st September

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 2nd September

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 3rd September

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 Schedule (Live)

Saturday 2nd September

Qualifications: 4.00 pm

Sunday 3rd September

Race: 3.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 1st September

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.40pm

Free Practice 2: 4.30pm – 6.10pm

Saturday 2nd September

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:40

Qualifications: 3.30pm – 5.10pm

Sunday 3rd September

Race: 2.30 pm