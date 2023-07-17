The British Grand Prix held 2 weeks ago at Silverstone gave more than one surprise. The most important one concerned the exploit in performance and results signed by McLaren, which went from being one of the biggest disappointments of the season to placing a sensational second place with Lando Norris and an excellent fourth with Oscar Piastri.

The Hungarian Grand Prix arrives at the right moment to test the real possibilities of the Woking team, which must confirm the good things done on the British track on a very different layout, that of the Hungaroring. The MCL60s will also have to be competitive in slow corners, although Norris warned everyone about the reality: “We’re still terrible on slow corners”.

What hasn’t changed, however, is the dominance of Red Bull Racing. In Milton Keynes they keep ringing victories after victories and on different types of track, a clear symptom of how fast and versatile the RB19s are. Max Verstappen also has plans to win in Hungary, while Sergio Perez will have to try to react after a terrible period that took him out of the fight for the title.

Daniel Ricciardo, third driver of Red Bull Racing, signs an autograph for a fan Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin will challenge each other again to see which of the three – also taking into account McLaren – is the second force on the Budapest track. Until now the three realities have alternated behind the certainty of Red Bull due to the different types of tracks on which the single-seaters have adapted better or worse than their rivals.

Important responses are expected from Alpine, which at Silverstone was overtaken in the Constructors’ World Championship by McLaren and has every intention of regaining fifth place to avoid possible further outbursts from the upper floors of the French company.

Much of the attention will also be paid to the return of an old acquaintance of Formula 1 and who was certainly missing from the world champion Circus: Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian will make his seasonal debut taking the place of the torpedoed Nyck De Vries at the wheel of the AlphaTauri. He is the rider designated to be Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate until the end of the current season: will he struggle to gain confidence with the difficult AT04 or will he immediately let his talent and experience take its toll?

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

Hungarian GP 2023: the numbers of the Hungaroring

First Grand Prix held: 1986

Runway length: 4,381 meters

Expected number of rounds: 70

Overall race distance: 306.63 kilometres

DRS zones: 1 (Speed ​​trap in Sector 3)

Record lap: 1’16″627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2022, Mercedes W11)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hungarian GP 2023: television schedules (Italian times)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 21st July

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 22nd July

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 23 July

Race: 3.00pm

TV8 Schedule (Live)

Saturday 22nd July

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 23 July

Race: 3.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 21st July

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 16:30 – 18:00

Saturday 22nd July

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifications: 15.30 – 17.00

Sunday 23 July

Race: 2.30pm