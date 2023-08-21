The Formula 1 summer break is over and it’s time to get serious again. The 2023 World Championship restarts with one of the last European appointments of the season, the Dutch Grand Prix which will also be held on the Zandvoort track this year.
There could not have been a better restart for Max Verstappen. The reigning 2-time world champion and leader of the 2023 World Championship restarts with his home race. It goes without saying that his intention is to score the 11th success of the season in front of his fans, the eighth in a row in 2023, and further increase his advantage over his opponents, still getting close to the third world champion.
According to what was seen in the first half of the season, only Sergio Perez could question the dominance of his teammate. Up until now, the Mexican has been the author of some superb performances, interspersed however with terrible weekends, which led him to lose contact with Max in the World Championship and to fight only for second position with riders from other teams. We’ll see if he can play a trick on his teammate in Zandvoort.
Behind Red Bull the game is more open than ever. Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren will once again compete for the role of second force in the World Championship, in a performance whirlwind that could last until the last grand prix of the season.
Mercedes took second place in the Constructors’ World Championship by force from Aston Martin, detaching the Silverstone team by about fifty points. And now the team directed by Mike Krack will have to watch out for Ferrari’s attack, just 5 points away and growing after a disappointing first part of the season.
McLaren will still be the bugbear of the weekend: the three podiums obtained before the summer break are a sporting war cry that is difficult to ignore. It’s unlikely that the team directed by Andrea Stella will be able to recover enough to compete for the top 3 positions in the Constructors’ category, but it could be a declaration of intent for 2024 that shouldn’t be underestimated.
That’s not all, because Alpine, even in the midst of a profound restructuring in the key roles of the team wanted by Luca de Meo, will want to redeem itself. And all the others continue to progress to get the better of the central pack of the grid where a tenth more or less make all the difference in the world.
Dutch GP 2023: the numbers from Zandvoort
First Grand Prix held: 1952
Runway length: 4,259 meters
Expected number of rounds: 72
Overall race distance: 306,587 kilometres
DRS zones: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)
Record lap: 1’11″097 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)
Dutch GP 2023: TV times (Italian time)
Sky Schedule (Live)
Friday 25th August
Free Practice 1: 12:30 – 13:30
Free Practice 2: 16:00 – 17:00
Saturday 26th August
Free Practice 3: 11:30 – 12:30
Qualifications: 3.00pm – 4.00pm
Sunday 27th August
Race: 15:00 – 17:00
TV8 schedule (deferred)
Saturday 26th August
Qualifying: from 6.30pm
Sunday 27th August
Race: from 6.30pm
Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)
Friday 25th August
Free Practice 1: 12:00 – 13:40
Free Practice 2: 3.30pm – 5.10pm
Saturday 26th August
Free Practice 3: 11:00 – 12:40
Qualifications: 2.30pm – 4.10pm
Sunday 27th August
Race: 2.30pm – 5.10pm
