Formula 1 leaves Europe, flies over the Atlantic Ocean and stops in Canada. To be precise in Montreal, where the Canadian Grand Prix will be held this weekend on the track dedicated to the memory of the most famous and beloved local driver: Gilles Villeneuve.

The same fundamental theme already experienced in the first third of the 2023 World Championship will be re-proposed on the semi-permanent track of the North American town: will there be any team capable of questioning the overwhelming power of Red Bull Racing? And, eventually, who will this team be?

In Barcelona, ​​site of the last race that took place 2 weeks ago, it was Mercedes who stood out thanks to a better set-up of the new package of novelties which allowed them to obtain a nice double podium behind the usual Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The package had already been introduced in Monaco, but it worked as expected – or much closer to initial expectations – only in Montmelo. Also on Catalan soil, Ferrari also brought a large package of new features, but the Maranello team struggled much more to find a team that could really improve the performance of the SF-23s.

With Leclerc out of the points, it was Sainz’s turn to bring home a disappointing Top 5. In Maranello they had 2 weeks to try to analyze the data and figure out how to make the car work better. Canada will probably give clearer answers on the real potential of the Red.

At Gilles Villeneuve, then, a response is expected from Aston Martin, which appeared much less competitive than usual at Montmelo. At the same time, the one who will have to provide confirmations is Alpine. The French team has shown good things over the last few weeks, confirming the excellent development capacity during the season already seen in 2022.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, third place, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, second place, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Canadian GP: track numbers Gilles Villeneuve

First Grand Prix: 1978

Runway length: 4,361 meters

Number of laps: 70

Race distance: 305.27km

Record lap: 1’13’078 (Valtteri BottasMercedes W10, 2019)

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Canadian GP: TV schedules (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday June 16th

Free Practice 1: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Free Practice 2: 11.00pm – 12.00am

Saturday June 17th

Free Practice 3: 6.30pm – 7.30pm

Qualifying: 10pm – 11pm

Sunday 18 June

Race: 8.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday June 17th

Qualifications: 11.30pm

Sunday 18 June

Race: 21:30

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday June 16th

Free Practice 1: 7.00pm – 8.30pm

Free Practice 2: 10.30pm – 12.00am

Saturday June 17th

Free Practice 3: 18:00 – 19:30

Qualifying: 9.30pm – 11pm

Sunday 18 June

Race: 19:30