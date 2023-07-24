The last step before the summer break. Formula 1 arrives at Spa-Francorchamps this week to compete in the Belgian Grand Prix, the last effort before the month’s break which will serve teams and drivers to recharge their batteries in view of the tour de force that awaits them from September to November.

All the teams aim to end this first half of the season on a high note. Red Bull would certainly not need it, nor Max Verstappen, because they are the undisputed rulers of the season. The Milton Keynes team has won all the races held so far, while the Dutchman has already flown towards the third world championship of his career by winning most of the GPs held so far, leaving his teammate Sergio Perez just two seasonal joys.

The goal of the Austro-British team is to win them all, with the titles now in the pocket it’s good to keep the motivation high and that could be a stimulating goal in view of a second part of the season that could give few jolts.

Behind the certainty, Red Bull continues the team changes that occupy the role of second force in the line-up. Thanks to the big package of innovations introduced a few weeks ago, McLaren has undermined Aston Martin Racing from the place of honor and is now contending with Mercedes.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

An enormous revolution by the Woking engineers, capable of turning a season around with the help of the new wind tunnel and a reorganization of the technical department which, in the future, could also give other satisfactions. For the moment there is a fight to win and it is the one with Mercedes.

At Ferrari, on the other hand, questions are being asked about how to change the fortunes of a season that started very badly and continued without too many noteworthy upheavals. The SF-23 has been revised in an important way over the last few races, but without making the contribution on the track that the team would have expected. The crosswind seems to be one of the full-blown enemies of the 2023 Reds, and the team is struggling to come up with innovations capable of mitigating a situation that certainly doesn’t please the many fans of the Prancing Horse.

At Spa–Francorchamps it is good to expect a competitive Williams, as well as Alpine’s response after the tremendous double KO arrived at the first corner of the Hungarian GP due to a reckless maneuver by Guan Yu Zhou. Eyes also on Daniel Ricciardo: the Australian, also involved in the accident with the Alpines again due to the Chinese Alfa Romeo, showed noteworthy pace in Budapest. Will he be able to improve the fortunes of the AlphaTauri season?

Last point, but no less important: the weekend format will not be the usual, but will include Friday with qualifying dedicated to the Sunday race, while Saturday will be all done with a view to the Sprint Race. In the morning there will be the Shootout Sprint, which will outline the starting grid of the short race, then in the afternoon fire to the dust on a track that should guarantee overtaking and surprises also due to the weather.

Belgian GP: the numbers of Spa-Francorchamps

First Grand Prix held: 1950

Runway length: 7,004 meters

Expected number of rounds:44

Overall race distance: 308.052 kilometres

DRS zones: 2 (Sector 1 and 3)

Record lap: 1’46″286 (Valtteri BottasMercedes, 2018)

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

Belgian GP 2023: how to follow it on TV (Italian times)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 28th July

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Qualifications: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 29th July

Sprint Shootout: 12:00 – 12:44

Sprint Race: 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Sunday 30 July

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Friday 28th July

Qualifications: 10.00 pm

Saturday 29th July

Sprint Shootout: 7.00 pm

Sprint Race: 8.00 pm

Sunday 30 July

Race: 18.00

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 28th July

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Qualifications: 16.30 – 18.00

Saturday 29th July

Sprint Shootout: 11:30 – 12:44

Sprint Race: 4.00pm – 5.30pm

Sunday 30 July

Race: 2.30 pm