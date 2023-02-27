The time to hide, try, experiment and compare is over. Finally it’s getting serious. The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship kicks off this weekend in Sakhir with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Sakhir track is once again a great protagonist after hosting the first and only Formula 1 pre-season test last weekend. The drivers and teams will be able to count on the data collected to arrive ready and try to extrapolate the maximum possible potential from their respective single-seaters.

At this point in the season it was only possible to make assumptions. The only certainty – even if not absolute in terms of advantage over rivals – is Red Bull Racing. Right from the first kilometres, the RB19 seemed ready to give its best both on the fast lap and, above all, on the race pace.

Tire management that is already of the highest level which, at least in part, seems to lead to an advantage over Ferrari, ahead of its rivals. The questions will be precisely the following: how much advantage will Red Bull have? Will they be able to change things already from Sakhir?

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

And then, of course, impossible to forget Mercedes. Toto Wolff’s team has decided to pursue a single-seater design and structural philosophy very similar to that of last season, but the Austrian manager himself stated that we will see the W14 change significantly, a symptom that the road taken was not the one right.

Even more confusion, if possible, regarding the center group. Alpine is perhaps the team that has most hidden itself in terms of performance, but both of its pilots have spoken of the A523 in a more than positive way. The surprise could instead be Aston Martin, which with Fernando Alonso is aiming for fourth place and, why not, on occasion even tripping one of the three top teams unexpectedly.

Bahrain GP: Sakhir’s data

First F1 GP held: 2004

Runway length: 5,412 meters

Number of laps in the race: 57

Race distance: 308.238 meters

Record lap: 1’31″447 of Pedro de la Rosa (2005)

Winner in 2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1-75)

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bahrain GP: TV times (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 3 March

Free Practice 1: 12:30 – 13:30

Free Practice 2: 16:00 – 17:00

Saturday 4th March

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 5th March

Race: 4.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 4th March

Qualifications: 21.00

Sunday 5th March

Race: 21:00

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 3 March

Free Practice 1: 12:00 – 13:40

Free Practice 2: 3.30pm – 5.10pm

Saturday 4th March

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:40

Qualifications: 3.30pm – 5.10pm

Sunday 5th March

Race: 3.30pm – 6pm