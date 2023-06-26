Formula 1 returns this weekend after observing a weekend off and does so by returning to Europe with the Austrian Grand Prix to be held at the Red Bull Ring track.

This is Red Bull Racing’s home track, so it’s easy to predict that the team led by Christian Horner has the intention of winning on friendly soil too, not so much to increase the enormous advantages it already has in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships, but to legitimize impressive dominance in front of your fans and not scalp your rivals.

In a season like this, the Milton Keynes team needs to find stimuli every Sunday to spice up races that seem – and punctually then become – already scored from Thursday.

If the fight for first place seems like a chimera for everyone, the one for second place is becoming exciting, which involves 3 manufacturers: Aston Martin Racing, Mercedes and Ferrari. In Canada it was clear that Mercedes and Ferrari have made concrete steps forward with the recent introductions of substantial new packages for their respective cars, but the Silverstone team reiterated once again that they have some extra gear, at least in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ferrari and Mercedes will then have to further verify the goodness of the innovations on a track that is very different from the Gilles Villeneuve of Montreal. The Red Bull Ring is a permanent track, where traction, top speed and braking stability are needed, but the asphalt and weather conditions should be different from those encountered 2 weeks ago in North America.

Eyes also on Alpine and McLaren. The teams that fought for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship last season are going through difficult moments. Alpine because it failed to make the hoped-for improvements by getting closer to the top teams. McLaren, on the other hand, for having taken the step of the prawn and ended up in the rear.

Both have recently brought important innovations and both have benefited from them in their own way. Alpine will bring a new front wing to Austria, while McLaren will introduce the first of a three-part package that will allow the MCL60s to get back behind the top teams. In short, it will be a weekend to follow.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position Photo by: Jake Grant

Austrian GP 2023: track stats and numbers

First edition of GP: 1970

Length of the circuit: 4,318 meters

Number of laps: 71

Curves: 10 (3 DRS zones)

Race distance: 306,452km

Record lap: 1’05″619 (Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren)

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Austrian GP: TV schedules and LIVE broadcasts (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday June 30th

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Qualifications: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 1st July

Sprint Shootout: 12:00 – 12:44

Sprint Races: 4.30pm – 5pm

Sunday 2nd July

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 1st July

Sprint Race: 18.00

Sunday 2nd July

Race: 8.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday June 30th

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Qualifications: 16.30 – 18.00

Saturday 1st July

Sprint Shootout: 11:30 – 12:44

Sprint Races: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Sunday 2nd July

Race: 2.30 pm