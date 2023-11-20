Formula 1 2023, final act. Under the artificial lights of Abu Dhabi, with the now iconic passage between late afternoon and night, the 2023 championship heads towards the last stage of the season. As has been the case for several years now, Yas Marina represents the final act of the world championship, even if it was only decisive for the title on four occasions, namely in 2010, in 2014 (with the double points rule), in 2016 and in 2021.

Although the games are actually now defined both as regards the drivers’ championship, won by Max Verstappen, and the constructors’ championship, won by Red Bull, there are still several points that need to be answered.

Undoubtedly it will not be the challenge for second place among the drivers given that, with the podium obtained in Las Vegas, Sergio Perez has mathematically concluded the chase that allowed him to close the year as vice champion behind teammate Max Verstappen .

Among the drivers, the challenge for fourth place is undoubtedly still open, with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso (level on points with his Ferrari compatriot), Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc still mathematically fighting. The two Spaniards are at 200 points, the Englishman is 5 points behind, while the Monegasque is 12 points behind his teammate from Cavallino.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship is still at stake, with the challenge limited to Mercedes and Ferrari. With the nice podium obtained by Leclerc in Las Vegas, among other things with an overtaking in the last corners on Sergio Perez which earned him second place, and the comeback sixth position conquered by Carlos Sainz, slipping to the back of the group after a contact during the first lap, the Red car reduced the gap to just 4 points. Both the drivers and Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal, are looking forward to the final event with confidence, which however will not be as favorable for the SF-23 as Las Vegas was.

However, the challenge for second place isn’t the only one to pay attention to. After a disappointing GP on American soil, McLaren tries to recover to defend a fourth position that is still mathematically possible for Aston Martin, given that it is only 11 points away. Undoubtedly the Woking team seems to have something more on more “traditional” tracks, but the Silverstone team has shown good form in the last two rounds, with the hope of being able to repeat itself in Abu Dhabi.

There is interest at the top of the standings, but also for the lower positions in the standings, with the fight for seventh position involving Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas. None of these teams managed to crack the top ten in Las Vegas, leaving the situation unchanged.

The great candidate for seventh place is Williams, currently seventh with a seven-point advantage over AlphaTauri. The Italian team disappointed in the last American round due to some rather specific problems, but the hope is to recover at Yas Marina.

Alfa Romeo and Haas are much further behind and, barring any particular twists in the last round of the season, seem destined to finish in the last two positions in the standings.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Abu Dhabi GP 2023: the track numbers

First Grand Prix held: 2009

Track length: 5,281 meters

Expected number of laps: 58

Overall race distance: 306,183 kilometers

DRS zones: 2 (both in Sector 2)

Record lap: 1:26.103 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Abu Dhabi GP 2023: TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 24 November

Free Practice 1: 10.30am – 11.30am

Free Practice 2: 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Saturday 25 November

Free Practice 3: 11.30am – 12.30pm

Qualifying: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Sunday 26 November

Race: 2.00pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 25 November

Qualifying: 6.00pm

Sunday 26 November

Race: 6pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 24 November

Free Practice 1: 10:00 – 11:40

Free Practice 2: 1.30pm – 3.10pm

Saturday 25 November

Free Practice 3: 11.00am – 12.40pm

Qualifying: 2.30pm – 4.10pm

Sunday 26 November

Race: 1.30pm