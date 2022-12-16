2023 hasn’t arrived yet, but the desire to enter the reality of the next championship is already increasing. Contributing to the growth of general expectation was in particular theAston Martinwhich today was the first ever, among the ten teams registered for the next world championship, to announce the presentation of his new car. The single-seater, renamed AMR23 will in fact be revealed to the public on February 13, 2023 at 20:00 Italian.

The veils will be removed from the car at the British team’s new factory at Silverstone in front of a select audience for the event. For all other enthusiasts, however, it will be possible to watch the presentation in live streaming on digital channels. In any case, the British team, which in 2023 will take to the track with Lance Stroll and the new signing Fernando Alonsowill provide more details in the coming days.

#IAM members, get ready to check your inbox.​ We’ve got some news and we want you to be the first to share it.​#AMR23 pic.twitter.com/6vKqf0Nbf6 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 16, 2022