Like this year’s Formula 1 World Championship, Codemasters and EA guarantee the start of A new age with F1 2022, the video game with the official license of the motorsport championship. There are no details yet, but those responsible have wanted to open a countdown quoting the fans to be very attentive tomorrow.

The presentation of the racing video game can be followed live from this same news item, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). If the promotional strategy of the F1 2021 announcement is repeated, it is expected that the first trailer will not contain gameplay material, although important details about its news will be shared.

Through journalists like Tom Henderson, in recent weeks we have been able to learn more details about the production. In this sense, it was advanced that the proposal could perhaps do without the story mode this year, baptized as Breaking Point. on the opposite side they would be working on F1 LIFE, a new player hub with “a more behind-the-scenes look at the lives of real Formula 1 drivers”. It would have several attractions, being the main one the landing of “super sports cars” with which to compete in each of the world circuits.

Needless to say, all of this has not yet been confirmed by EA or Codemasters. Luckily, we will clear up doubts in less than 24 hours. In the meantime you can take a look at the analysis of F1 2021, available on Xbox Game Pass. Outside of both companies, F1 Manager 2022 is also in development, a management video game where the day-to-day of a Formula 1 team from the creators of Planet Zoo is carried out.

