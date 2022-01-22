Formula 1 of 2022 is still a big question mark and it will be at least until the first tests of Montmeló. New cars, of which little is known, possibility that a team will find a gold mine like the Brawn GP in 2009, hierarchies that could be overturned. As if there weren’t enough variables, Formula 1 also introduced the 18-inch tires, which could lead to a radical change in bidding strategies. They are larger tires than the 13 ″ tires used until 2021, and the risk is that of attending Grand Prix with only one stop. Pirelli’s F1 manager Mario Isola dreaded this scenario.

“I hope that the races are not one-off and that there is variety in the strategies adopted by the teams. We have designed these tires precisely to favor different tactics in the pits. It is true that this is a new product that presents less degradation: it is therefore possible that there are fewer pit stops than in the past and that most of the races are one stop“, Isola explained to reporters. “As I always say, it’s not a problem for me as long as we have good races and action on the track. As long as overtaking isn’t too easy, that’s okay. It is important that the driver puts a lot of effort into overtaking, this is exactly what the spectators want. Fans want to see action on the track and fight“.

“What if we had a hard time developing 2022 tires with 2021 car references? I wouldn’t say, it’s not something new for us, it also happened in 2016“Concluded Isola. “We cooperate well with the teams, we have all the data and we exchange feedback: they have a model of the car, we have a tire and in the end we converge towards a final idea of ​​the package.“.