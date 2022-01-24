Aerodynamics, suspension and power units are three central aspects of the technical revolution of 2022, but they are accompanied by further innovations, in particular on the tires and braking system. In the recent past, just the change of tires between one season and the next was a variable potentially capable of influencing performance hierarchies. However, this dynamic has slowly fallen into oblivion, as in the three-year period from 2019 to 2021 the single-seaters used the same specification, with the exception of some corrective measures, while previously Pirelli was called by the Federation and the teams to modify its product for the year. in year. The 2022 championship will therefore re-propose the theme of interpreting new tires, in the context of a 360-degree revolution. Compared to the past, however, the tires will not only change in the compound, but also in the geometry and consequently in the stiffness.

The external diameter of Pirelli tires will increase from 670 mm of the latest generation of cars to 725 mm of 2022. At the same time, the internal rim will be increased, with an internal diameter of 18 inches against the 13 inches of 2021, resulting in a thinning of the shoulder of the tire and consequently an increase in its stiffness. The contribution of rubber in absorbing the roughness of the track will therefore be reducedor, a task for which a greater contribution will be required from the suspensive group than in the past. The suspensions, therefore, already deeply simplified by the new technical regulation, will have to be designed according to a completely different dynamic behavior of the tire. In detail, the internal components of the suspension assembly must have movements in the movements and thresholds of actuation loads such as to filter the irregularities of the road surface previously attenuated by tires with lower stiffness. This task is crucial not only in order to stabilize the aerodynamic platform and maximize load generation, but also to minimize fluctuations in the tire’s ground contact pressure, which affect the grip released. Furthermore, the greater stiffness of the tires must be correctly predicted to quantify the impact on external aerodynamics. The deformation of the rear tires in fact alters the normal flow pattern in the diffuser area, affecting the load generated by the underbody. In 2021 the impact will be reduced thanks to the greater stiffness of the low shoulder tires, to which is added the smaller width of the diffuser itself, which by distancing itself from the wheels is thus less aerodynamically influenced. Nevertheless, the correct estimation of tire deformation is always crucial to the debut of a new specification, as already observed in the past, so as to be able to study the countermeasures on the aerodynamic front.

Revolutionized thermal behavior

In addition to the structural aspect, the Pirelli 2022s will differ from the previous generation also in the compound, developed by the Italian manufacturer based on the requests of the teams and the federation. The tires of recent years were characterized by a rather narrow window of use, with a limited temperature range in which the tires guaranteed maximum performance. This generated an excessive sensitivity of the cars, sometimes affecting the outcome of qualifying if one or more teams went out of the correct window of use. However, the yield range will be wider in 2022, as confirmed by Mario Isola a FormulaPassion last July: “The 18 inch will be completely different, because, as requested, it will have to be a radically different tire, with a wider working interval and with compounds that suffer less from overheatingor, an aspect to which the aerodynamics of the new cars will also contribute ”.

On the other hand, the temperature of the tires in the launch laps will be hampered by the new limits on the use of electric blankets, which will not be able to heat the front tires beyond 70 ° C, against 100 ° C in 2021, while the 80 ° C roof for the rear remains unchanged. This is a first step towards the progressive abolition of electric blankets, currently planned for 2024.

A further obstacle to tire heating is embodied by the ban introduced for next season on transferring the heat dissipated by the braking system to the rubber, a previous phenomenon used to thermally manage the tires. The article 3.13.2 in fact it regulates the openings granted along the outer perimeter of the basket, inside which the disc and the brake caliper are enclosed: “For each basket, a circumferential and continuous aerodynamic seal must be placed on each of the two annotated volumes along an arc of 360 °, with the aim of preventing any aerodynamic passage and significant heat exchange between the basket and the wheel unit”. To further counter the effect, from 2022 the rims are classified as standard components and therefore subject to the mono-supply regime, which will be managed by the BBS company. This is another significant change, as in the past teams customized the wheel design with the intent of controlling tire temperatures. To this end, the outer ring of the rim often had openings to facilitate the flow of heat, while the inner surface near the spokes was embossed to increase the exchange surface with the external environment for cooling.

Finally, although transcendent from the thermal aspect, the new season will see the debut of standard sensors for monitoring tire pressure while in motion, a novelty approved in 2021 after the failures of Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen in Baku. Previously, Pirelli published minimum static inflation pressures for tires, without however being able to verify that the pressure variation on the track induced by the increase in tire temperature corresponded to the simulations. In the new season, therefore, the teams will no longer be able to play to the downside with pressure, as this will be a parameter closely monitored by Pirelli both with the car stationary and in motion, leaving no room for freedom.

Overall, the novelties outline a tire less prone to overheating and wear, which should allow riders to drive more aggressively in the race, reducing tire handling work. “With these changes we must expect races that tend towards the single stop “, Mario Isola continues, “However they should be even more fought, precisely because of these characteristics of the cars. Due to the fact that you can push on the tires from start to finish, the drivers should be more able to attack on the track ”.

It remains to be assessed how much the show can benefit from the characteristics of the 2022 tires. The possibility for the riders to push longer and seek the lunge without fear of excessive overheating of the tires, an undoubtedly positive aspect, is contrasted by the greater difficulties in overtaking. precisely from the lesser management of the compound. The lack of overtaking in the sprint races at Silverstone and Monza in fact contributed, among many factors, to the reduced tire degradation over short distances and with lighter cars with low fuel load. The most eventful sprint qualifying was the Brazilian one, where the heat and the softer compounds required the riders to manage the tires fairly well. Although referring to a different theme, George Russell had thus underlined after the sprint race in Monza how the reduced management by the drivers had exacerbated the difficulties of overtaking. “All the cars on the track, Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, are only a few tenths away from each other, so to have overtaking opportunities a difference in performance between the tires is necessary. We would probably all need softer tires with which to do some handling “. The track will provide feedback on which aspect of the Pirelli 2022 will prevail in outlining the spectacle on the track, whether the greater aggression granted to the drivers or the less handling, a consideration which however cannot transcend the aerodynamic behavior of the new single-seaters.

Increased brakes

The components of the braking system will benefit from the greater free space inside the wheels freed up by the widening of the rims from 13 to 18 inches in diameter. The thickness of the brake discs will remain unchanged at 32 mm, while the maximum diameter will grow from 278 mm in 2021. The front discs will have to be between 325 and 330 mm in diameter, about 50 mm more than in 2021, while the dimensions at the rear will remain almost unchanged, with a range between 275 and 280 mm in diameter. The greater radius of the front discs will increase the braking torque at the same pressure in the hydraulic circuit, a useful feature to ensure the greater braking power required by the 2022 single-seaters, over 40 kg heavier in comparison with the 2021 cars. the first time they will have to guarantee a minimum diameter of 3 mm, thus limiting the surface of the internal channels for heat evacuation and posing a challenge in ensuring adequate cooling, a problem also exacerbated by the weight increase of over 40 kg and therefore by the greater heat to be dissipated under braking. Finally, the limit of a single set of discs and pads that can be used at each Grand Prix is ​​introduced, each consisting of 4 discs and 8 pads for all four wheels, which is why the reliability of the braking system may no longer be so obvious. as in the past.

A picture is outlined that highlights how the power relations in 2022 will not depend exclusively on the correct interpretation of the new aerodynamic philosophy, but on the adaptation to the mass of changes present in all areas, from mechanics to tires, without neglecting the power units. These will be accompanied by the restrictions and opportunities of the new sporting regulations, the last great aspect of the 2022 revolution. [Continua]