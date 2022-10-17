Once the double appointment in Singapore and Suzuka, which saw Max Verstappen win the second world title of his career in Japan, has been archived, Formula 1 is preparing to begin the American part of the season.

The first round of the trip across the ocean is Austin, home to the United States Grand Prix. In Texas, Red Bull will be hunting for yet another victory of the season, also trying to take the decisive step to win the World Constructors’ title, the only world champion yet to be awarded.

Ferrari, for its part, will try to prevent this from happening by putting an end to a fast of success that has now lasted from the first part of the summer, when Charles Leclerc managed to win the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes, the third solo force of this season, is now thinking of 2023 after having repeatedly ascertained the inability of the W13 to be able to fight with Red Bull and Ferrari even after the introduction of the TD39. There is no fear of losing third place in the Constructors’ Championship, but the fight is open behind her.

Alpine and McLaren exchanged fourth place several times, with the French team taking the last shot at Suzuka, while McLaren suffered a setback that could be decisive for the assignment of the square. honor of this 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Race winner and 2022 F1 drivers world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with his team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

US Grand Prix: the Austin numbers

First Grand Prix disputed: 2012

Track length: 5.513 meters

Expected number of laps: 56

Total race distance: 308,405 kilometers

DRS areas: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)

Record lap: 1’36 “169 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019)

Last winner: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes, 2019)

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

