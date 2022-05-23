Formula 1 is preparing to compete in a prestigious back-to-back. With the Spanish Grand Prix filed, it is already time for the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated events of the season for history, glamor, but above all to understand if Red Bull will be able to look for the first escape of the year after having recovered many points to Ferrari, or whether the Prancing Horse will be able to react properly by responding to the Spanish brace of the men led by Christian Horner.

For Formula 1 it is a hot time, not only due to the heat of a hotter than expected May. Ferrari has seen a conspicuous haul collected in the first races from a row of three consecutive wins and two double wins by Max Verstappen and Red Bull vanish. To make everything more complicated came a retirement – the one at Montmelò – which hurts even more because Charles Leclerc was in full control of a race that was now in his hands.

There will be other question marks that Monte-Carlo will have to answer: will Carlos Sainz Jr. be able to reverse the trend of the last few races that saw him protagonist of a series of notable mistakes? Will Mercedes be able to confirm the improvements and, why not, to get even closer to the two teams that have dominated this start of the season?

The city circuit par excellence, that of Monte-Carlo, could also enhance the driving skills of individual drivers. A narrow track, slow for F1 standards but still very fast, which does not forgive the slightest mistake, the slightest smudging.

It is also very interesting to understand who, on a track with those characteristics, will be able to express themselves at their best among the teams in the middle of the group and become “the first of the others” after the Spanish weekend. Alfa Romeo, also thanks to the latest updates made and mounted on Valtteri Bottas’ C42, showed significant improvements. Alpine, both with Alonso and Ocon, continues to be present in the Top 10 with good regularity.

In short, there are all the ingredients to follow the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, because it has many aspects to be watched for, even on a track where – notoriously – overtaking is a rare commodity.

The numbers of the track and the GP

First edition of the Monaco GP: 1950

Track length: 3,337 meters

Race distance: 260,286 kilometers

Number of laps: 78

Record lap: 1’12 “909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 2021)

