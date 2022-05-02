The stop of Formula 1 in Europe did not last long, because after the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna which took place in Imola, the world-famous Circus once again flies over an ocean – this time the Atlantic – to land for the first time in 2022 in the United States and compete for the first time in its history in the Grand Prix of Miami, Florida.

The city track is built around the complex that houses the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. This is located in the Miami Gardens neighborhood, north of the famous American city and quite close (by US standards) to Fort Lauderdale.

The track, on the other hand, will be a real novelty for everyone. The drivers have already had the opportunity to try it on the simulator and, some of them, have already given positive opinions as it seems that its design and the width of the roadway can offer several overtaking opportunities during the race.

Red Bull arrives in Florida after the great one-two at Imola, with Max Verstappen relaunching his title ambitions by taking advantage of the contemporary Ferrari debacle. In the Maranello team there is a desire for revenge and important news should arrive in Miami from the point of view of the power unit, with a new hybrid that should give more power to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mercedes, on the other hand, will continue to work to try to solve the porpoising problem. This, according to the leaders of the team, seems to be the focal point that does not allow the W13 to express its true potential. For the Brackley team, this could be the most important moment of the season: if the W13 gives positive signals, then the team will continue to work on the project to develop it and try to extract its full potential. Otherwise, sensationally, everything could be diverted to next year’s project.

The fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship is also very interesting, with Alpine, McLaren and AlphaTauri all committed to solving their problems to break away from their direct rivals.

The track data

First GP disputed by F1: 2022

Track length: 5,412 meters

Number of laps: 57

Race distance: 308.326 kilometers

Track record: yet to be awarded

Live TV and Direct schedules

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 6 May

Free Practice 1: 20:30 – 21:30

Free Practice 2: 11.30pm – 12.30am

Saturday 7 May

Free Practice 3: 19:00 – 20:00

Qualifications: 22:00 – 23:00

Sunday 8 May

Race: 9.30pm – 11.30pm

TV8 Schedule (Deferred)

Saturday 7 May

Qualifications: 11.30pm – 12.30am

Sunday 8 May

Race: 11.00pm – 1.00am

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 6 May

Free Practice 1: 20:00 – 21:40

Free Practice 2: 11.00pm – 12.40am

Saturday 7 May

Free Practice 3: 18:30 – 20:10

Qualifications: 9.30pm – 11.10pm

Sunday 8 May

Race: 21:00 – 23:40