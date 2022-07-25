Budapest could offer two scenarios: the ready redemption of Ferrari, or the Red Bull seal to fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles.

Ferrari arrives at the Hungarian Grand Prix with warlike and redemptive intentions after the sporting shock suffered last weekend at the French Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc throwing away the chance to win the grand prix and get even closer to the Max Verstappen.

With the mistake made on lap 17, he gave his rival the great opportunity to reach +63 from him when there are 10 races left at the end of the season. The chances of winning the titles are increasingly slim, but they still believe in Ferrari, as Mattia Binotto said at the end of the Paul Ricard weekend.

Red Bull, on the other hand, sees the possibility of giving the final push to Ferrari, probably in possession of the best car (overall), but the author of team errors (strategies and drivers) that helped the team led by Christian Horner to take wide in both the Constructors ‘and Drivers’ World Championships with a mature and relentless Max Verstappen.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes, on the other hand, will still have to confirm the progress seen only in the French race. On the flying lap, the W13s are still very far from Ferrari and Red Bull, but on the race pace – at least in France – they showed that they had made interesting progress. Was it just a question of the track? We will know this in Hungary.

Meanwhile, behind the three top teams, the fight for fourth place is increasingly unleashed. Alpine and McLaren are competing for the role of first force behind the superpowers of Formula 1. The teams have recently brought many updates precisely to get the better of their direct rival. Hungary will represent yet another opportunity to witness an episode of the duel that promises to be exciting.

Hungarian GP 2022: the Hungaroring in numbers

First Grand Prix disputed: 1986

Track length: 4.381 meters

Expected number of laps: 70

Total race distance: 306.63 kilometers

DRS areas: 1 (Sector 3)

Record lap: 1’16 “627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2022, Mercedes W11)

Last winner: Esteban Ocon (Alpine, A521)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, second place, crosses the finish line Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

