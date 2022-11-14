Abu Dhabi, the last dance. The last event of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will be held this weekend on the Yas Marina street circuit after a long season, which however is a prelude to a year, 2023, which will set a record for the 24 grands prix that will make it up .

The Abu Dhabi track will be a sort of catwalk for everyone. It will be for Max Verstappen, world champion for the second time in his career, but also for Red Bull Racing, winner of the Constructors’ title after more than 8 years.

It will also be for drivers who leave F1 at the end of the season. Daniel Ricciardo (who would have thought it after Monza 2021?), Nicholas Latifi certain ones, but also Sebastian Vettel, who arrived at the Swan Song of a career that is still amazing.

It will be for Fernando Alonso, who will leave the Alpine hospitality a few hours after the end of the race to enter the Aston Martin Racing one. It will be for Pierre Gasly, who will do the same, but switching from AlphaTauri to Alpine.

But it won’t be just that. It will also be the right epilogue to understand who between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc will get the title of vice world champion. It will be the same for Ferrari and Mercedes, now dueling for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

And what about another heart-pounding confrontation, the one between Alpine and McLaren? The result in São Paulo in Brazil gave the French team fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, but in sport, in F1, never say never. In short, there are enough ingredients to follow the last grand prix of the year and perhaps to enjoy it in an unexpectedly tasty way.

George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, celebrates at the finish in Parc Fermé Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Yas Marina in numbers



First Grand Prix held: 2009

Runway length: 5,281 meters

Expected number of rounds: 58

Overall race distance: 306,183 kilometres

DRS zones: 2 (Sector 2)

Record lap: 1’26″103 (Max Verstappen, Red Bull 2021)

Last winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB16B, 2021)

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, collides with Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

