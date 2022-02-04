Haas almost completely gave up its 2021 development budget to focus on 2022, the year of the new technical rules and thus a new chance to be competitive again after a number of weak years. Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin thus had to make do in their debut season with a toned down 2020 car that was often seconds slower than even the penultimate team. So it is hoped for recovery with this VF-22, the challenger of 2022 and also the first 2022 car that we see.

design

Just like last year, Uralkali (the fertilizer company of Dmitri Mazepin, father of Nikita) dominates the sponsorship and thus the livery of the Haas VF-22. It has again become a large Russian flag, although the American Gene Haas will also see the colors of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ in it.

Incidentally, there is a good chance that the final VF-22 will look very different from what we see now. F1 teams like to keep their innovations hidden until they hit the track, and Haas already announced this launch as a livery reveal. Yet we already see some unique elements compared to the show car that F1 itself presented last year.

engine

Haas has relied on Ferrari engineering since its debut in 2016, even the chassis come from the bargain bin of the Scuderia. This year too, the team will therefore rely on the Italians’ ‘Superfast’ engine, which is rumored to be very high-performance. Will there finally be a return to midfield for Haas, along with the extra development time?

pilots

In 2021 Haas chose the sponsorship money from rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher and experienced veterans Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were thanked for their services. After a very difficult debut season, the Russian and German youngsters can prove themselves again in 2022, and hopefully collect some points.