After so many years, Formula 1 is once again giving us great satisfaction, with a Ferrari that finally seems to have guessed the choices of the new regulation change, showing itself as a serious candidate for the final victory. However, the road is still long, perhaps even for the dedicated video game: di F1 2022 in fact, we still don’t know anything, leaving out some rumors that foresee big changes to the formula. We’ll see.

In the meantime, however, those who want Formula 1 can always delight in the excellent current chapter. F1 2021 in fact it turned out to be one of the best titles in the franchise, thanks also to the interesting introduction of Breaking Point, a story mode inspired by what was seen in Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Meanwhile, an interesting update also arrives, which brings the racing game to version 1.7:

Fixed an issue where if a player signed up during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would not be able to start the match.

The fastest lap point is no longer removed after changing league results.

Grid penalties are now correctly reported from sessions in championships if completed at different times.

Added the white Red Bull livery as an option to use on the player’s car.

Improved AI behavior in sessions when in laps with fast approaching cars.

Fixed an issue where the Victory VO may not sound at the end of a race.

Fixed a calibration problem with Fanatec CSL DD pedals.

Fixed an issue where the completed or failed R&D screen would appear blank.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Source: MP1st.com