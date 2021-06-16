Codemasters and Electronic Arts have released a new trailer of F1 2021 to show the features of the game, from the reproduction of the circuits, to the story mode, passing through some technical features. Find everything in the video at the head of the news.

F1 2021 will be the first chapter of the series to come out under the label Electronic Arts, the new publisher of the franchise, which acquired the British developer earlier this year. Let’s read the official description of the game:

Each story begins in F1 2021, the official game of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Enjoy incredible new features in F1 2021, such as the thrilling “” Braking Point “” story, the career mode for two players and the chance to get even closer to the starting grid with “” Real Season Start “”. Take your team to the podium in the ten-year “” My Stable “” mode, or challenge other players in split screen and multiplayer. Compete in the world’s most spectacular car championship with a line-up of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season:



“” Braking Point “”: a new and adrenaline-pumping story

New game modes: career for two players and “” Real season start “”.

The acclaimed “” My Stable “”, split screen and multiplayer modes



