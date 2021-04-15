Now that we are about to receive the next title in the MotoGP franchise and we have the first details of what will be the next official WRC game, we were missing one of the main speed competitions, Formula 1. Codemasters has been saved the information until today, despite the fact that there have been previous information that have leaked what they have confirmed today. Basically, we already know the F1 2021 release date and the first news of what the game will be.

From Twitter they have sent the official announcement of the arrival of the first F1 to arrive under the Electronic Arts seal, but with all the authority of Codemasters to carry out. The only thing we could miss in this announcement is a little more specific about the next generation version. However, we have juicy information, starting with the F1 2021 launch date, as well as some news about its base proposal.

The announcement trailer is not used to see the game, but to confirm its arrival on July 16, 2021. In addition, it serves to introduce one of the main novelties they have designed for F1 2021, a story mode in the pure style of other sports games.

Go on an epic journey with “Braking Point”, our new story mode. Rise through the Formula 2 ™ ranks to try to reach stardom in the world of Formula 1®. Enjoy the lifestyle on and off the track and make your mark at the pinnacle of motorsport. But that is not all. Devon Butler is back after his celebrated F1® 2019 debut.

To this novelty, the characteristic that allows you to face the Professional Career with a friend, being a feature that is quite in demand. There will be the possibility of playing a Career mode with friends, either cooperatively or competitively. For this occasion, the option of Beginning of the Royal Season, With which it is possible to enter into action with the real classification of the moment and take control to compete in the rest of the races. And, if there is something that is going to characterize this game, it is to be able to access the new calendar with up to 22 races, including circuits that have not been seen for a long time, like Imola, Portimao or the new Jeddah.

Obviously, the main game features that define the F1 2020 experience remain, with the modes My Team, two player split screen, shorter seasons, accessibility options and F2. They promise to expand some of these options, which could improve an experience that is endorsed by millions of users on all the platforms on which it came out. And obviously, now it is sought that the number of hardware that it will reach is greater.

For the first time ever, F1® 2021 is coming to Xbox Series X | S and PS5 ™ with visual enhancements and faster loading times, in addition to the PS4 ™, Xbox One and PC versions via Steam. And if you’re planning to upgrade, we’re excited to announce that F1® 2021 will be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery and the free PlayStation upgrade if you upgrade to Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation®5 *.

If you want to have F1® 2021 in your hands, you can reserve it right now. Includes the ‘Braking Point’ content pack, a set of exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new story, and 5,000 PitCoins. Our Digital Deluxe Edition includes seven classic F1® drivers to be featured soon for My Team, three days early access, additional customization content, 18,000 PitCoins and the ‘Braking Point’ content pack. We will also add new circuits: Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah. They will be available to all players as free content after launch

F1 2021 is coming July 16 to Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.