The standings of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, pilots and builders F1 2021, PROVISIONS updated after the sixth round of the championship in France, won by Red Bull Honda by Max Verstappen.
F1 WORLD RANKINGS 2021 – DRIVERS
|
POS
|
PILOT
|
STABLE
|
PTS
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
RED BULL RACING HONDA
|
131
|
2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
MERCEDES
|
119
|
3
|
Sergio Perez
|
RED BULL RACING HONDA
|
84
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
MCLAREN MERCEDES
|
76
|
5
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
MERCEDES
|
59
|
6
|
Charles Leclerc
|
FERRARI
|
52
|
7
|
Carlos Sainz
|
FERRARI
|
42
|
8
|
Pierre Gasly
|
ALPHATAURI HONDA
|
37
|
9
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
MCLAREN MERCEDES
|
34
|
10
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|
30
|
11
|
Fernando Alonso
|
ALPINE RENAULT
|
17
|
12
|
Esteban Ocon
|
ALPINE RENAULT
|
12
|
13
|
Lance Stroll
|
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|
10
|
14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
ALPHATAURI HONDA
|
8
|
15
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|
1
|
16
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|
1
|
17
|
George Russell
|
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|
0
|
18
|
Mick Schumacher
|
HAAS FERRARI
|
0
|
19
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
HAAS FERRARI
|
0
|
20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|
0
F1 WORLD RANKINGS 2021 – MANUFACTURERS
|
POS
|
STABLE
|
PTS
|
1
|
RED BULL RACING HONDA
|
215
|
2
|
MERCEDES
|
178
|
3
|
MCLAREN MERCEDES
|
110
|
4
|
FERRARI
|
94
|
5
|
ALPHATAURI HONDA
|
45
|
6
|
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|
40
|
7
|
ALPINE RENAULT
|
29
|
8
|
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|
2
|
9
|
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|
0
|
10
|
HAAS FERRARI
|
0
Read also:
👉 Formula 1 2021 calendar and timetables
💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE
👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=2250585958327019&version=v10.0”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Leave a Reply