The standings of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, pilots and builders F1 2021, PROVISIONS updated after the sixth round of the championship in France, won by Red Bull Honda by Max Verstappen.

F1 WORLD RANKINGS 2021 – DRIVERS

POS PILOT STABLE PTS 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 131 2 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 119 3 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 84 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 76 5 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 59 6 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 52 7 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 42 8 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 37 9 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 34 10 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 30 11 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 17 12 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 12 13 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 10 14 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 8 15 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 16 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 17 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 18 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 0 19 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

F1 WORLD RANKINGS 2021 – MANUFACTURERS

POS STABLE PTS 1 RED BULL RACING HONDA 215 2 MERCEDES 178 3 MCLAREN MERCEDES 110 4 FERRARI 94 5 ALPHATAURI HONDA 45 6 ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 40 7 ALPINE RENAULT 29 8 ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 2 9 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 10 HAAS FERRARI 0

