It will be one of the main novelties of a delivery that this year has the EA seal after it bought Codemasters.

This season there are changes in F1 2021. Something logical, considering that EA has taken over Codemasters, responsible for the saga, and want to put their own stamp on the game. Now, we know new details of the driving title in which the story mode promised in its presentation is detailed, which promises a cinematic and epic approach, as we can see in its official poster, which we leave a little below.

The F1 2021 Story Mode will have first and last names and is called Braking point, a narrative section that promises to stand out from what has been seen to date, where players will be allowed to choose between one of the five teams that will be able to achieve stardom in the exclusive world of Formula 1.

Braking Point adds narrative setting in F1 2021 speedFrom EA they present five characters, each with different personalities but a fairly common goal. Aiden jackson he is a promising pilot who finds it difficult to make the leap among the greats. Casper akkerman He is a cold guy with little common sense, but a talent on the circuit. Devon butler he is billed as a “conceited and loudmouth” antagonist trying to make a name for himself. Brian doyle is a main intermediary with the team manager who is often overcome in adversity and Zoe akkerman, Casper’s wife and her husband’s support in the plot.

EA and Codemasters also promise innovations in other aspects, such as the Racing for two players and a number of returning options such as My Team, a two-player split screen, and various assist settings that allow players of all skill levels to team up and compete. The traffic light will turn green from July 16.

