In our eyes we still have the splendid Russian Grand Prix held 2 weeks ago in Sochi, but now it’s time to turn the page. Formula 1 is ready to face a new, exciting chapter of this long 2021 season with the Turkish Grand Prix.

It is in Turkey that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will return against each other to continue the most exciting and uncertain duel of recent years, the one to win the Drivers’ title. Between the two there are just 2 points after what happened in Sochi, in a fight that is entering the last part, therefore in the hottest and most lively period of the season.

That’s not all, because it is also an open fight for third place in the World Championship, currently in the hands of Valtteri Bottas. The Mercedes driver, the next standard bearer of the Alfa Romeo Racing team, will however have to contend with an arrembante Lando Norris. The McLaren driver came close to winning the first race of his career in Formula 1 in Russia. Only inexperience and stubbornness have misguided him.

The talent of the Briton, however, is there for all to see, as is the splendid moment of form of a McLaren increasingly launched towards third place in the Constructors’ World Championship after having changed pace in the last few outings (victory obtained at Monza, included).

And this is where Ferrari comes into play. The Maranello team has taken home 35 points in the last two outings, but McLaren has scored almost double. This is how the British team finds itself with a 17.5 points advantage over the Prancing Horse. But the last word has not yet been said. We’ll see if Turkey will be more in favor of Norris and Ricciardo’s MCL35Ms or Leclerc and Sainz Jr.’s SF21s.

The weekend shifts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The first two free practice sessions on the Turkish track will be held on Friday 8 October. Free Practice 1 will start at 10:30 and will last 60 minutes. Same goes for Free Practice 2, which will start at 14:00 Italian and finish 60 minutes later, at 15:00.

Saturday will start with the last free practice session, the third. This will start at 11:00 and will also last 60 minutes in which the drivers will be able to refine the set-ups for qualifying and the race. Qualifying, on the other hand, will officially start at 14:00 and will last one hour. As usual, these will be composed of Q1, Q2 and Q3, with the latter portion defining the first 5 rows of the race grid.

On Sunday 10 October all the spotlights will be on at 14:00. In fact, it will be at that moment that the traffic lights of the starting straight will go off and start the race.

Sky TV schedules (Direct)

Friday 8 October

Free Practice 1: 10:30 – 11:30

Free Practice 2: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Saturday 9 October

Free Practice 3: 11:00 – 12:00

Qualifications: 2:00 pm – 3:10 pm

Sunday 10 October

Race: 14:00

TV8 TV schedules (Direct)

Saturday 9 October

Qualifications: 2:00 pm – 3:10 pm

Sunday 10 October

Race: 2.00 pm

Live Direct from Motorsport.com

Friday 8 October

Free Practice 1: 10:00 – 11:40

Free Practice 2: 1:30 pm – 3:10 pm

Saturday 9 October

Free practice 3: 10:30 – 12:10

Qualifications: 1:30 pm – 3:10 pm

Sunday 10 October

Race: 13:30