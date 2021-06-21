Max Verstappen claimed the most exciting French Grand Prix since Formula 1 returned to Paul Ricard, beating Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap. However, this was only the first stage of a hat-trick that this weekend will see the Circus stop at the Red Bull Ring, where the Styrian Grand Prix will be staged.

Also this year the appointment on the Austrian track doubles, thanks to the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix first and that of Turkey immediately after, even if this time the first of the two rounds on the track owned by Red Bull will be the GP of Styria and only next week that of Austria will be staged.

As for the televised events, the action on the track will be live exclusively on Sky Sport F1 HD, while TV8 and TV8 HD will broadcast qualifying and the race on a delayed basis. Below, here is the complete schedule, including that of Motorsport.com LIVE.

Live Sky Sport F1 HD

Friday 25 June

11: 30-12: 30 – Free 1

15: 00-16: 00 – Free 2

Saturday 26th June

12: 00-13: 00 – Free 3

15: 00-16: 00 – Qualifications

Sunday 27 June

15:00 – Race

Deferred TV8 and TV8 HD

Saturday 26th June

18:30 – Qualifications

Sunday 27 June

19:30 – Race

LIVE Motorsport.com

Friday 25 June

From 11:00 – Free 1

From 14:30 – Free 2

Saturday 26th June

From 11:30 – Free 3

From 14:30 – Qualifications

Sunday 27 June

From 14:30 – Race