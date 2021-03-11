Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Sergio Pérez at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren, Fernando Alonso at Alpine, Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin at Haas and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri. These are the eight novelties that Formula 1 World Cup fans will observe on the grid of the Bahrain GP 2021 (March 28) compared to last season.

23 citations in total, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows, where there will also be news to improve the spectacle of the races. In this sense, the two rounds of free practice on Fridays, which previously lasted 90 minutes each, will be reduced to one hour, the same duration as the third round on Saturday. In addition, the grand prizes will start again at the hour, and not ten minutes later, as was the case in 2020.

F1 2021: drivers, teams and teams

Mercedes W12: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari SF21: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Red Bull RB16B: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez

McLaren MCL35M: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

Alpine A521: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin AMR21: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

Haas VF-21: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

Alfa Romeo C41: Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi

AlphaTauri AT02: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

Williams FW43B: George Russell and Nicholas Latifi