There are stories that fortunately exist, to paraphrase Maccio Capatonda. Cem Bolukbasi, a well-known driver in the F1 eSport scene, has just signed up for an entire season in Formula 2, the prelude to F1 that gave birth to Lando Norris, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and even Lewis Hamilton.

From his participation in the 2017 and 2018 F1 eSports championships, the young Bolukbasi has had the opportunity to really race for two seasons in the GT4 championship, but the F2 challenge is certainly much more important. He will compete for the Charouz Racing team, a team from the Czech Republic.

But Cem Bolukbasi is not the only one to have made the leap from digital to real: Jann Mardenborough, after winning the championship in the Gran Turismo Academy, has also launched into the Japanese Super GT, with a successful career. But there is also that he goes the opposite way as the new Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, who with Team Redline, will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend.

Source: Eurogamer.net