In 1983 Ayrton Senna he won the British Formula 3 championship with 12 wins and 15 poles out of 20 races, also shining at the Macau GP, where he obtained pole, fastest lap and victories in both heats. At 23, the Brazilian was ready for the big leap into Formula 1 and wanted to enter through the front door, that is, from Bernie Ecclestone’s Brabham team who had just led compatriot Nelson Piquet to the world championship victory. Senna first tried Williams at Donington and then McLaren at Silverstone, but the best chances seemed to be right in Brabham, who was looking for a replacement for Riccardo Patrese, who would land at Alfa Romeo. Ecclestone was convinced he could give the wheel of his car to Ayrton and as early as June he tried to ‘block’ him to bring him to his team. Despite the contractual clause with Parmalat, which required Brabham to hire an Italian driver, the British manager managed to include Senna in the Paul Ricard test scheduled for November 14, together with Mauro Baldi, Roberto Guerrero and Piero Martini.

As reported by the Brazilian Flavio Gomes, the lap times set by the Brabham drivers that day were as follows: 1’05.90 for Nelson Piquet, 1’07.80 for Mauro Baldi, 1’07.90 for Ayrton Senna, 1’08.60 for Roberto Guerrero, 1’08.90 for Pierluigi Martini. The future three-time Formula 1 world champion did not shine, and later recalled that experience as follows: “The one with the Brabham was the worst test 1983. I had the feeling of being able to do much more, but without having the opportunity“. There were some negotiations, which did not go well: “If Bernie wants me, he’ll have to improve his offer, if he does, I could ride with them. I need to receive the right recognition for what I have achieved so far and for the prospects for my future in F1“, Explained the ambitious 23 year old Paulista. The seat of the 1984 Brabham went to Teo Fabi. Senna remained convinced that the veto on his engagement was placed by Nelson Piquet, as told to Autosprint: “I went to ask him if he had a hostile opinion that Ecclestone wanted to take me to Brabham as his teammate. We spoke the same language, it was better to clarify each other. Nelson said he had no problems, in fact he advised me on a contractual level. But I know that his intention was to veto upon my arrival, and I can even understand it. Maybe I would have done the same“. Senna thus accepted the proposal of Alex Hawkridge of Toleman to make his F1 debut. The rest – as they say – is history.