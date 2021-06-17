The track of the ‘Bugatti’, built in 1966, originally ran along a route of about 4.4 kilometers and was created to allow different races to be held from the classic 24 Hours held every year in June. The 1967 edition of the French Grand Prix was the scene of the debut of the maximum formula at Le Mans, but the track did not please the drivers and the public, who largely deserted the race. The use of the pit area and other sections of the Sarthe track did not receive the success that the organizers hoped for and so the following year it was decided to return to racing on the Rouen circuit, which had already seen the development of other editions of the race French. The only one pole position signed at the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans still remains firmly in the hands of today Graham Hill, who achieved the fastest lap aboard the innovative Lotus 49 powered by the Ford – Cosworth V8 in 1’36 ″ 2.

On the day of the Grand Prix, Sunday 2 July 1967, the reigning World Champion Jack Brabham and the American Dan Gurney at the wheel of the Eagle Weslake, the single-seater of his team, are in the front row next to the English. In the second line are Jim Clark, with the second Lotus, and Bruce McLaren also exceptionally at the wheel of the Eagle made available by Gurney’s team, the Anglo American Racers. In total there are about fifteen cars registered and Ferrari is present with only one car, entrusted to the young New Zealander Chris Amon, who qualified in the third row alongside Hulme in a Brabham Repco and Rindt’s Cooper Maserati. Further back we find Stewart who, with the BRM, was unable to go beyond the tenth position. The race, which involves a distance of 80 laps, sees Graham Hill take the lead, but already on the second lap Jack Brabham cleverly steals the lead. The Australian remains in the lead for a few laps since, on the fifth lap, he sees himself stepping over from the other Lotus of Jim Clark, in the meantime having risen from fifth place.

The technical supremacy of the English car makes itself felt and after a few laps Colin Chapman’s duo of drivers settles in front of the platoon of pursuers Clark and Hill swapping positions. On lap 11 Hill manages to regain command of operations, but his joy is short-lived because two laps later he has to retire due to a gearbox problem and so the leadership passes back into the hands of Clark, driving the car. twin. Unfortunately, ten laps after the Englishman, the Scotsman was also forced to leave due to a problem similar to that of his teammate, thus giving the green light to Brabham which will remain in the lead until the checkered flag. At first behind him are positioned in order, Dan Gurney, Hulme and Amon, who battle for third place. Halfway through the race, the American is also forced to surrender due to a gasoline pipe that breaks and so Denis Hulme, who in the meantime has passed his compatriot Amon, gets in line with his team leader. On lap 46 it was Ferrari’s turn to say goodbye to the company, with its New Zealand driver having to retire due to a problem with the accelerator.

Eventually they come only the six single-seaters ranked out of the fifteen registered. At the finish line, after the duo formed by Brabham and Hulme, which completes the double win of the English house, on the third step of the podium we find Jackie Stewart who, taking advantage of the various retirements, managed to bring his BRM among the top three . However, the fastest lap was recorded by a Lotus, that of Graham Hill, which achieved the best time in the race in 1.36 ″ 7. Behind him the second performance, two tenths slower, is by Jim Clark with the second of Chapman’s cars, a sign that the 49 is undoubtedly the most effective car even if it still lacks a bit in terms of reliability. The winner, Jack Brabham, covered the race distance, 355.36 kilometers, in two hours and thirteen minutes, stopping Hulme’s sister car by 49.5 seconds and Stewart’s by one lap. As mentioned, the race turns out to be a half disappointment and despite no accidents or negative episodes, the organizers of the World Championship decide that Le Mans is not the ideal theater for Formula 1, which will never return to the ‘Bugatti’.