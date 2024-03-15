Counterorder. 2026 F1 will not switch to 16-inch tires as had been proposed by the FIA ​​in an attempt to reduce the weight of future cars. Pirelli pushed to change the legislator's mind after having carried out specific studies both on the smaller tire sizes and on the effects that the transition to 16 inches would have had on a technical and marketing level.

It would have been difficult to explain to the general public who watches F1 why they went back in choices after having gone from the traditional 13 inches to 18 only in 2022, reflecting a market trend which on road cars has long been oriented towards larger sizes. larger and the drop to 16 inches could be read as a negative step backwards, reducing the technological transfer that can exist between the F1 and the P Zero road range.

It is clear that the choice facilitates the task of the sole supplier: Pirelli would have been forced to review the tire production processes in time to plan an adequate number of tests in 2025 for the development and approval of the 2026 tyres.

The decision to stick with 18-inch tires was made by the TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) at the last meeting, even if the result has not yet been made official. The 18-inch tires will be different from the current ones to try to meet the FIA's needs: the intention is to further reduce the shoulder and the width to try to save weight, in the knowledge that with the 16″ only 4 could be removed or 5 kg per wheel and the desired weight loss would have been decidedly lower than that achievable.

Pirelli pushed not to launch the smaller tires and it must be said that Nikolas Tombazis, technical manager of the FIA ​​single-seater sector, recognized the efforts that the Bicocca brand has made to find the best solution.

The Milanese manufacturer is very busy developing tires for the 2025 championship that can combat overheating, trying to give the tire more stability, while the transition to 16 inches would have brought the problem back even more pressingly with less possibility of dissipating heat.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager of Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We are close to defining the dimensions of the 2026 tires – Pirelli Motorsport d1 boss Mario Isola admitted to Motorsport.com -. Obviously when you think about the wheel you have to consider the whole package which includes the corner such as brakes, rims, suspensions and tires , but we are close to finding a solution.”

“The new cars will be very different to these and require different tyres: we are looking at a slightly smaller diameter with a slightly lower profile and a slightly narrower tyre.”

Pirelli should be able to produce the first prototypes for the month of September, starting track tests at the conclusion of the testing calendar that had been agreed with the FIA ​​and the teams.