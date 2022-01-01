In the long history of Formula 1, all the European drivers who have achieved successes in the highest car category were born in the western area of ​​the Old Continent, entering the roll of honor together with colleagues from the rest of the world (except for the drivers Asians, the only ones who have never won a world championship between the five continents). In this sense, even today, the other half Eastern European it does not boast the same tradition of riding the steering wheel typical of the west. Not surprisingly, the first rider to make his debut in the Circus belonging to this slice of the globe was the Czech Tomas Enge, who competed only three GPs in the second half of 2001 with Prost. After him, and even before the recent advent of Russian pilots, there was however a Hungarian capable of giving the first smile not only to his own nation, but also to an entire region increasingly distant from the Soviet era: Zsolt Baumgartner.

Born in Debrecen on 1 January 1981, Baumgartner grew up in a family that owned a Renault dealer, where he cultivated a passion for engines. His debut on karts at the age of 13 gave way to a long experience in the minor leagues, culminating in the success in the German Formula Renault in 1999. An affirmation that gave him the opportunity to conduct tests with the McLarens of Formula 1, approaching drastically to the world of Circus. In fact, after other tests at the wheel of the Jordan, the same Irish team hired him in the role of test driver for the 2003. In that season, just on the eve of GP of Hungary, his debut took place: called in extremis to replace Ralph Firman – victim of a qualifying accident that forced him to a forced stop period as a precaution – Baumgartner wrote an important page not only in his life, but also in his own nation in motorsport : the home race became the seat of the first participation of a Hungarian driver in a Formula 1 GP. Even today, almost two decades later, no other fellow countryman has managed to replicate the same feat.

In 2004 it was instead the Minardi to hire him as an official driver, then becoming the first Eastern European driver to complete an entire Formula 1 season. Often faster than his teammate Gianmaria Bruni, the event that consigned him to history took place on the occasion of the United States Grand Prix. On the Indianapolis circuit, Baumgartner was able to make the most of a race characterized by many retirements and accidents, ranking eighth. Due to the sporting rules of those years, which provided for the assignment of world championship points to the first eight riders who reached the finish line, the Hungarian therefore won a point: this, in addition to being the first and only one of his career, also became the first absolute obtained from a Eastern European, as well as the first for Minardi after two years. Not finding a reconfirmation for 2005, his career continued away from the starting grid of the top flight. In the same year, he returned to Jordan in the role of third driver for the second half of the season, only to retire permanently from F1. After experiences in the Champ Car, in 2007, and in the 1000 Km of the Hungaroring in 2010, the Hungarian returned to the Circus for the project F1 Experiences, driving two-seater cars destined for celebrities eager to experience the thrill of a Formula 1. Regardless of what the future will be, Zsolt Baumgartner will always remain the first breath of ‘East wind’.