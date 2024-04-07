Suzuka, Japan.- Max Verstappen returned to the upper part of the podium after achieving his third victory of the season in it Japanese Grand Prix today.

He three-time champion of Formula One crossed the finish line with a lead of twelve seconds over his pursuer Sergio 'Checo' Pérezwho had his best weekend so far this campaign.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In it Suzuka Grand Prix the steering wheel Tricolor He got his revenge after leaving last year. In the three days of activity he nourished his desire to be on the podium, as second place is good for him to once again be sub-leader in the World Drivers Championship.

Max Verstappen achieved victory in Japan

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

The career in Japan started at its scheduled time, but was delayed more than 32 minutes due to red flag that appeared due to the impact of Daniel Ricciardo and Alexander Albon.in turn 2.

Sergio Pérez finished in second place

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

In the relaunch Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez repeated the strategy to defend their 1-2 until the closing of lap 53. Thus, Red Bull Racing sealed his thirty-first double and fourteenth between 'Mad Max and 'Checo' Pérez.

He podium ended up settling for the presence of Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr.who surpassed his teammate Charles Leclerc in the decisive part of the competition in Suzuki.

Max Verstappen third victory in a row in Japan

Twitter Formula 1

Max Verstappen remains pointer in the Drivers Championship with 77 units. Sergio 'Checo' Pérez recaptured second place by scoring 64 and Charles Leclerc He dropped to third with 59.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.