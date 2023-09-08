Pyoro, a leaker generally considered reliable due to some advances that proved to be accurate, hinted that during the next Nintendo Direct will be announced a new game Of F-Zero.

The source didn’t explicitly talk about the historic Nintendo franchise, limiting himself to publishing a cryptic post (“fans of a certain matlab function will be happy with the next Direct”) but then going to like the followers who imagined it was referring to F-Zero.

Last March a rumor reported that F-Zero GX Remaster was being developed by the Luigi’s Mansion team, and at the end of the fair it is possible that the announcement is just that: we will see if this leak too proves to be founded.