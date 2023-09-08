Pyoro, a leaker generally considered reliable due to some advances that proved to be accurate, hinted that during the next Nintendo Direct will be announced a new game Of F-Zero.
The source didn’t explicitly talk about the historic Nintendo franchise, limiting himself to publishing a cryptic post (“fans of a certain matlab function will be happy with the next Direct”) but then going to like the followers who imagined it was referring to F-Zero.
Last March a rumor reported that F-Zero GX Remaster was being developed by the Luigi’s Mansion team, and at the end of the fair it is possible that the announcement is just that: we will see if this leak too proves to be founded.
A forgotten series?
Despite having played a significant role in the 90s, the F-Zero series is now been absent for a long time on Nintendo consoles, so much so that the last “major” episode is the well-known and acclaimed GX, released back in 2003 on the GameCube.
A possible remaster of that chapter could certainly relaunch the brand, taking advantage of the large installed base of Nintendo Switch and perhaps winking at the many Mario Kart fans, to then proceed with an unprecedented experience in the future.
