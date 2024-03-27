Nintendo announced that users of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass they can get their hands on F-Zero Maximum Velocity. The racing game will be available from March 29th among the library of classics for Game Boy Advance. The title in its original version was published in 2001, receiving excellent acclaim from critics and the public, earning an indelible place among the most loved titles of the genre.

Set 25 years before the very first title in the franchise, Maximum Velocity features many of the same functionality of the other F-Zero games, with players competing against other drivers in high speed races. Each lap provides a speed boost, but you must use it at the exact moment to avoid going off track or taking damage.

The Game Boy Advance version features the Grand Prix mode with four different championships – Pawn, Knight, Bishop and Queen – each with five races and four difficulty options. The game also includes a more extreme difficulty called Master for players who complete all championships at Expert level.

Other modes present include Championship, Time Attack And Multiplayeralthough Nintendo has not yet confirmed whether the Switch version will support online play.



